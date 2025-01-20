Man City player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Ipswich?
Last week, Erling Haaland signed an unprecedented nine-and-a-half-year contract at Manchester City. This will keep him at the club until 2034, and it has dismissed any talk that he could one day end up at Real Madrid. This is fantastic for the Premier League, as the best players should play in the world's top division. However, it will not be so good for teams like Ipswich Town, as Haaland was amongst the goalscorers in a 6-0 win at Portman Road yesterday.
Man City–Ipswich Premier League player ratings
Below, we're rating the City players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Ederson (GK): 6
City was so dominant that Ederson had very little to do.
Matheus Nunes (RB): 7
Matheus Nunes is predominantly a midfielder but is developing into a solid right-back option for Pep Guardiola. With Kyle Walker set to join AC Milan, Nunes will have to continue in this position.
Manuel Akanji (CB): 7
Akanji made sure that Liam Delap never had an impact on the game.
Ruben Dias (CB): 7
Along with Akanji, Dias helped keep Delap quiet.
Josko Gvardiol (LB): 7
Gvardiol was free to attack down the left flank, with Ipswich offering little offensively.
Midfielders
Ilkay Gundogan (CDM): 7
Controlled the game from midfield and allowed his midfield partner Kovacic to get forward.
Mateo Kovacic (CDM): 8
Kovacic scored a cracker from the edge of the box and then set up James McAtee late on, who sealed the victory.
Kevin De Bruyne (CAM): 8
Combined fantastically with Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku, and De Bruyne assisted both of them. The Belgian's contract is up at the end of the season, but unlike certain Liverpool players, De Bruyne has not let his future become the story.
Forwards
Phil Foden (RW): 8
Foden appears to have got his mojo back. the forward got City off the mark by scoring their opener. He then assisted Kovacic and scored his second before the break. Guardiola's side was so dominant that they were able to rotate — with Jack Grealish coming on for Foden after 63 minutes.
Erling Haaland (CF): 8
Scored in the 57th minute, but Haaland should have got on the scoresheet much earlier. The Norwegian is here to stay and will have eyes on Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 260 goals.
Jeremy Doku (LW): 8
Doku's pace was too much for the Ipswich defenders to handle. The Belgian scored a great solo goal before assisting Haaland.
Substitutes
- Jack Grealish, 7/10
- James McAtee, 8/10
- Divin Mubama, 6/10
- Nico O'Reilly, 7/10
- Rico Lewis, 7/10