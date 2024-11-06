Manchester City player ratings: Who stood out in the loss vs. Sporting?
Ruben Amorim has not yet started as Manchester United manager. However, he has already made himself hugely popular with United fans after his Sporting side defeated Manchester City 4-1 in the Champions League last night.
The impressive comeback performance by Amorim's team has also given Premier League clubs a warning as to what he might bring to the division.
Manchester City–Sporting Champions League player ratings
Below, we're rating the City players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Ederson (GK): 5
Did well to stop Viktor Gyokeres in a one-on-one effort early on. However, Gyokeres went on to score a hat-trick past Ederson.
Rico Lewis (RB): 5
Maximiliano Araujo had the better of Lewis, and surprisingly, Pep Guardiola did not bring on Kyle Walker in place of the right-back.
Jahmai Simpson-Pusey (CB): 5
It was a risk to start the 19-year-old in this Champions League tie away from home. Pep Guardiola's gamble did not pay off, as Simpson-Pusey had a real battle against Gyokeres.
Manuel Akanji (CB): 5
Like Simpson-Pusey, Akanji could not deal with Gyokeres as well.
Josko Gvardiol (LB): 5
Josko Gvardiol could not cope with the pace of Trincao and gave away a penalty for a foul on the Sporting forward.
Midfielders
Mateo Kovacic (CDM): 5
Kovacic was helpless in preventing the relentless Sporting attacks.
Bernardo Silva (CAM): 6
Silva was great in the first half and came close to getting on the scoresheet. However, he went missing in the second period as Sporting piled on the pressure. Did win City's penalty with a shot that was blocked and then harshly given as a handball.
Phil Foden (CAM): 7
Scored after just four minutes which was his third Champions League goal this season. However, he is still yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League this campaign.
Forwards
Savinho (RW): 5
Another City player who had a good first half but was poor in the second period. Savinho could have helped his side out better defensively.
Erling Haaland (ST): 5
Haaland had chances but could not convert. The Norwegan's penalty smashed back off the crossbar, which, had he converted, would have got City back into the game.
Matheus Nunes (LW): 5
Nunes had a solid first half but was overwhelmed in the second period and then gave away a penalty as well.
Substitutes
- Jeremy Doku, 6/10
- Ilkay Gundogan, 5/10
- Kevin De Bruyne, N/A