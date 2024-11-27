Manchester United vs. Bodo/Glimt: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
Ruben Amorim's first game in charge at Manchester United did not go to plan — as they drew 1-1 with Ipswich Town in the Premier League. Amorim has the chance to get his United career going against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League this week.
Amorim will need time
The Red Devils' draw with Ipswich was disappointing. However, Amorim will need time to implement his style on this United squad. The result leaves them 12th in the Premier League, and it would take some doing to qualify for European competition via the division.
United's best bet could be to focus on the Europa League, as winning the tournament would get them into the Champions League. Qualifying for European soccer's top-tier competition by finishing in the top four of the Premier League would be an almost impossible task for Amorim's side.
They are so far undefeated in the Europa League with one win and three draws. However, they are currently 15th in the division and need to get into the top eight. Finishing in the top eight would mean United go straight into the round of 16.
View on Bodo/Glimt
Bodo/Glimt are a side that will be known to Premier League fans as they played Arsenal twice in the Europa League during the 2022/23 season. The Norwegian side lost both of their group-stage fixtures against the Gunners. However, they now know the level that they will have to perform if they are to get anything against English opposition.
They are the leaders of the Eliteserien, but Bodo/Glimt go into this fixture on a mixed run of form. In their last five league games, they have had one win, one loss and three draws. The victory was a 2-0 win last Saturday against Odds Ballklubb, thanks to goals from captain Patrick Berg and Jens Petter Hauge.
Kjetil Knutsen's side are currently above United in the Europa League. They are in 12th place and just one point above the Red Devils. They have already beaten FC Porto and Braga, plus they drew with Union Saint-Gilloise. However, Bodo/Glimt lost their last game in the competition to Qarabag.
Team news and predicted lineups
Amorim will be looking to see an improved performance from his team that drew with Ipswich last weekend.
Man United predicted lineup: Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Evans, Dalot, Ugarte, Eriksen, Diallo, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford
Knutsen will field a similar side to the one that beat Odd last Saturday.
Bodo/Glimt predicted lineup: Haiklin, Wembangomo, Bjortuft, Nielsen, Bjorkan, Evjen, Berg, Saltnes, Maatta, Hogh, Hauge
Historical context and prediction
Bodo/Glimt have only ever played Arsenal as English opposition in competitive games. They lost both those games, but with United in a transition period, they will feel that they could cause an upset. However, now that Amorim has got his first game out of the way, United should improve and defeat the Norwegian side 2-0.
How to watch Man United vs. Bodo/Glimt
Man United will take on Bodo/Glimt at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28. The match can be streamed on Paramount+.