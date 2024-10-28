Manchester United vs. Leicester City: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
Manchester United have sacked Erik ten Hag, and Ruud van Nistelrooy has taken over on an interim basis. The defeat to West Ham United last weekend was the final nail in the coffin of Ten Hag's tenure as the manager of United.
Many thought Ten Hag should have gone sooner. However, the Red Devils winning the FA Cup at the end of last season bought him more time in the United dugout. Van Nistelrooy won the League Cup (as the EFL Cup was known then) when he was a player at United. His first task as their interim manager will be to guide them past Leicester City in the round of 16 of the EFL Cup this week.
How will United shape up under Van Nistelrooy?
Ruud van Nistelrooy was known for being a selfish striker during his playing career. This made him very effective in successful stints at both United and Real Madrid. However, now, as a coach, he will have to be selfless.
His coaching career so far has seen him be the assistant manager for the Netherlands and also a spell as the manager of PSV Eindhoven. At PSV, he won the KNVB Cup and the Johan Cruyff Shield. However, his side went on to finish second behind Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.
Van Nistelrooy likes to play a 4-3-3 formation, but as he has been working as Ten Hag's assistant, he may deviate from this as he knows the United players. With United at home and a club legend now in charge, the atmosphere at Old Trafford should be electric this week.
Leicester City have had mixed results lately
In Leicester City's last five games in all competitions, they have had three wins and two defeats. The Foxes beat Walsall on penalties in the third round of the EFL Cup. Also, they defeated Southampton and Bournemouth in the Premier League. However, Leicester also lost to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.
Jamie Vardy is still Leicester's danger man. He has scored four goals in nine games in the Premier League this campaign. It might be a bad time for Leicester to play United as the Red Devils could be on a new manager bounce with Van Nistelrooy in the dugout.
Team news and predicted lineups
Van Nistelrooy will want to stamp his authority on this United team. However, he will not have much time to make many changes ahead of this game.
Man United predicted lineup: Bayindir, Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui, Eriksen, Casemiro, Fernandes, Diallo, Hojlund, Garnacho
Steve Cooper will likely may a few changes to the Leicester side that lost 3-1 to Nottingham Forest last week.
Leicester City predicted lineup: Ward, Pereira, Faes, Okoli, Justin, Ndidi, Winks, Fatawu, Buonanotte, Ayew, Vardy
Historical context and prediction
Manchester United have won the EFL Cup/ League Cup six times. They most recently won it in 2023, when Ten Hag's side beat Newcastle United 2-0. As for Leicester, they have won the competition three times. They last won it in the year 2000 when Martin O'Neil's side defeated Tranmere Rovers 2-1.
It will be a tough game for United this week. However, with a new manager in charge, Van Nistelrooy's side should win 2-1.
How to watch Manchester United vs. Leicester City
Manchester United will take on Leicester City at 3:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The match will be televised on CBS Sports Network and can be streamed on Paramount+.