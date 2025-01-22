Manchester United vs. Rangers: Predicted lineups, team news and Europa League score prediction
By Mason Auman
Ruben Amorim's Manchester United will need to pick themselves up from another disappointing outing in the Premier League, as they're set to host Scottish club Rangers midweek for a Europa League fixture. Both teams are well within the next-round round qualifying spots — but Thursday's game could determine who gets an express ticket, and who has to fight for their survival in the playoff.
Barring a miraculous turnaround in the Premier League, United will not be qualifying for European competition next year — at least not without collecting silverware in either the FA Cup or the Europa League. But they can get one step further on their journey to the latter with a win on Thursday. Just how likely is it that they take all three points with them when they step out of Old Trafford?
While their recent form has seen some positive results mixed in, early excitement about an impending revival on the red side of Manchester has had a good bit of air taken out of it by Brighton, who smashed them on Sunday, January 19, in a 3-1 victory. While they were able to equalizer via a Bruno Fernandes spot-kick after conceding in the fifth minute, Manchester United didn't look much like scoring for the following 85 minutes and change. Instead, goalkeeper André Onana had to pick the ball out of his own net three more times — one of them being chalked off for a penalty in the box.
While United had plenty of time on the ball in the opposition box, they struggled to make anything meaningful of it, registering just one shot on target out of 10 attempted. That's not to say that a team needs a bounty of shots in order to put numbers on the board — Brighton had just three shots on target out of six total. The difference in the case of Sunday's match is that all of Brighton's on-target efforts went in.
Against a Rangers side that will have no problem packing in and weathering a storm, should there be one, Manchester United cannot afford to be as impotent in front of goal as they were against Brighton.
Is it Rangers' time to make some noise in Europe?
While Glasgow's Rangers Football Club have been second best to bitter cross-town rivals Celtic in Scotland this season, having lost out in the Scottish League Cup against the latter and sitting 13 points behind them in the league, their standing in the Europa league offers some real promise. They're eighth in the table as it stands — the final automatic next-round qualification spot — and just one point behind Thursday's opponents.
Despite their form this season being more consistent than United's, not much will be expected of Rangers on Thursday — at least not outside of Glasgow. But that could very well work out in their favor. Though their new manager has mostly been a picture of poise under pressure, Manchester United's squad are prone to frustration. A side that is willing to be patient and exploit the opportunities that frustration tends to create could just nab a point or three in a hard-fought contest.
The experience of seasoned veteran James Tavernier will be crucial in executing Ranger's system, particularly when it comes to locking up any winger United is liable to line up agasint him. His role, in contrast to domestic competition, will in all likelihood be defense-first. But by picking a moment to go forward and connect with Hamza Igamane at the top of the pitch, he stands a great chance at leaving his attacking mark on the game.
Manchester United vs. Rangers news, predicted lineup and Europa League score prediction
Manchester United continue to be without Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelöf, though the former is nearing his long-awaited return. Midfielder Mason Mount also remains out with a thigh injury.
Rangers, having rotated their squad in their last domestic match against Fraserburgh FC, will be fully fit for their trip to Old Trafford. Midfield fixture Mohamed Diomande, however, will be absent due to a suspension for yellow cards — a big loss for the visitors.
Manchester United predicted line up: Bayındır, de Ligt, Maguire, Yoro, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot, Diallo, Zirkzee, Fernandes
Rangers predicted line up: Butland, Tavernier, Pröpper, Nsiala, Yilmaz, Barron, Raskin, Černý, Bajrami, Hagi, Igamane,
Predicted Score: Manchester United 1-1 Rangers
How to watch Manchester United vs. Rangers
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 23
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Location: Old Trafford — Manchester, England
- Watch: Paramount+
Kickoff for the match is 3:00 p.m. ET, on Thursday, Jan. 23. The game will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+.