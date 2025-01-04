Manchester United want to use Marcus Rashford to acquire top attacking target
Marcus Rashford has turned down the chance to secure a lucrative move to Saudia Arabia this month, but that does not mean he's welcome to stay at Manchester United. New boss Ruben Amorim wants to send the ostracized attacker to Napoli in a shock move for striker Victor Osimhen.
It's no secret that Amorim's project at Old Trafford has not yet gotten off the ground. His team is still desperately searching for the right attacking talisman to improve their goal output. At his best, Osimhen is one of the most prolific strikers in Europe.
According to The Sun, the Nigerian star has a release clause of 62 million pounds that can be activated this month. United are not willing to stump that kind of cash to give Amorim's squad a boost in January. That's why officials at Old Trafford are trying to get creative by using Rashford as an asset they can turn into a player more suitable to their new gaffer's system.
The real question to ask here is whether or not Rashford will be willing to make the move to Napoli. He is not an ideal fit for Antonio Conte's rigid attacking system. The Serie A club do have legitimate European aspirations, but they'd hardly be at the top of Rashford's wish list if he were given the freedom to choose his next club. Other clubs in England might be more attractive to Rashford if they're willing to take on his massive contract.
Can Marcus Rashford still provide for Man U?
The best way forward for United might still be to rehabilitate Rashford and get him back into Amorim's good graces. Admittedly, he's not been in the best form this season but he's still young enough to experience a career renaissance at the club if he's willing to buy into his new manager's methods.
Bringing Rashford back into the fold might be untenable from Amorim's perspective. He has refrained from criticizing the winger in the press with too much vigor, but it's still played out to be a public power struggle. Trading him for Osihmen would be a big win for the Portuguese manager. it's unclear whether or not Rashford is desperate enough to kick-start his career by letting United move him to Italy.