Alternate angle of Manny Machado ball toss makes Dodgers, Dave Roberts look silly
By Mark Powell
The San Diego Padres series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers has taken a dramatic turn, to say the least. While the series itself is even at a game apiece heading to San Diego, Manny Machado and Dave Roberts are at the center of a ball-tossing controversy that is sure to carry over into Game 3.
To keep a short story...short, Machado tossed a ball towards the Dodgers dugout during Game 2. This is custom in any and all professional baseball games, as the balls are either discarded or washed off in an attempt to rid them of any and all scuffs or dirt. Roberts took offense to Machado's toss in particular, suggesting it had some extra velocity on it.
"It was unsettling," Roberts said. "Obviously I have a relationship with Manny from years past. There was intent behind it. It didn't almost hit me because there was a net. And that was very bothersome. If it was intended at me, I would be very -- it's pretty disrespectful. So, I don't know his intent. I don't want to speak for him. But I did see the video. And the ball was directed at me with something behind it. But I don't know what led to that."
Dave Roberts and the Dodgers are wrong in latest Manny Machado drama
Roberts thought Machado's toss had some extra intent behind it, which would make sense given tempers flared in Game 2 with Jack Flaherty on the bump. However, an alternate angle appears to show the exact opposite.
Machado and Flaherty had a back-and-forth when the former came back out in the sixth inning. For what it's worth, Machado did seem to hint at some intention behind the throw itself after Game 2.
"Both dugouts," Machado said. "They have foul balls, you throw the ball back in there. I mean, when you try to hit our best hitter. Right? Get him out. If you can't get him out, don't hit him. Right? They have the best player in the game, right?...We don't go out there and try to hit Ohtani. We try to get him out. Don't go out there and try to hit my guy."
Words don't always symbolize intent, of course, and the replay shows a soft toss towards the LA dugout. While Machado's history as a fiery player doesn't help him in this case, Roberts and the Dodgers are making a lot out of nothing, thus steering their focus away from a critical Game 3.