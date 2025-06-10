Manny Machado goes nuclear in jarring ump cam footage of game-changing K

Monday was the start of a huge NL West series. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who built a superteam on paper and hold first place in the division, were taking on the San Diego Padres, who are right behind them in the standings.

The game entered extra innings, with the Dodgers taking an 8-6 lead on an RBI double by Andy Pages and an RBI single by Tommy Edman. In the bottom of the 10th inning, Machado stepped up to the plate with a chance to potentially tie the game. On a 3-2 count, Machado was rung up by home plate umpire Mike Estabrook for the strikeout. The pitch from Tanner Scott was outside the strike zone, and you could tell from the broadcast camera that Machado wasn't happy.

If you needed me a bit more proof that Machado was livid, the umpire cam from Estabrook solidified it.

What it looks like to be cussed out by Manny Machado after messing up a call pic.twitter.com/0NEuTqu9Ud — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) June 10, 2025

The pitch was outside the strike zone, but Estabrook saw it as one that would send Machado back to the Padres dugout. Machado remained in the game, as Estabrook opted against ejecting him.

Even with that strikeout, the Padres were still able to make things a bit interesting. Luis Arraez, who was the ghost runner on second base, advanced to third due to defensive indifference. Jackson Merrill stepped up to the plate after Machado's strikeout and knocked in Arraez on an RBI single to cut the Dodgers' lead to 8-7. The Padres were unable to bring home Merrill as the tying run, as both Gavin Sheets and Xander Bogaerts both flew out to end the inning, clinching the win for the Dodgers.

If Machado had reached base, it's entirely possible he could have served as the tying run. But Estabrook's call was final. The Padres will look to get revenge on Tuesday night to try up the series.