Maple Leafs' fans get more questions than answers with latest Anthony Stolarz injury update

The non-call on the hit from Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett on Toronto Maple Leafs netminder Anthony Stolarz in the middle frame of Game 1 in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs has sparked some spirited conversation.

Was Bennett's elbow to Stolarz's head intentional? When will Stolarz be back between the pipes for the Leafs? Why was this not a penalty? Was it an illegal hit?

Anthony Stolarz has no clear timetable to return to Maple Leafs after head injury

On the cusp of Game 2, fans don't really have all the answers they need, but they do know that Joseph Woll will be the starter for their squad with veteran Matt Murray as his backup. Woll was able to secure the 5-4 win for his first postseason victory of the year when he made an appearance halfway through the opening game of the series on Monday night.

The win seems overlooked, though, as Stolarz, who was hit hard enough in the head by a shot from Panthers forward Sam Reinhart to have his mask pop off in the first period and then later collided with Sam Bennett's elbow, left the game after becoming physically sick on the Maple Leafs bench. It was reported that later he was brought to the hospital for more evaluations.

Leaf's coach Craig Berube said to ESPN, "Anthony is recovering. He's fine. He's doing OK." They did also report that he was out of the hospital and back at the Maple Leafs' practice facility on Tuesday. Things are looking up. However, there was no clear timeframe as to when Stolarz will be able to return in the second round.

Stolarz has started each playoff match-up so far this postseason with a 4-2 record and .902 save percentage. Woll was able to save 17 of 20 shots in Game 1, but he has big shoes to fill to keep the Leafs in this series, even though they're up one game to none. The Panthers lineup will see a boost on Wednesday too, as defenseman and alternate captain Aaron Ekblad comes back from a two-game suspension from an illegal hit against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel in Game 4 of the first round.

The Leafs will also have an extra pep in their step as they want to keep winning for their sidelined teammate. The best revenge for a dirty hit... go up two games to none.

According to the NHL, there is no bad blood between former teammates Bennett and Stolarz, who won a Cup together last year. They're "moving forward".

I don't know if Maple Leafs fans can survive another quest for the Cup falling short. Game 2 is Wednesday in Toronto. Will it get nasty?!