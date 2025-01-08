Fansided

March Madness 2025 Bubble Watch: First four out, Last four in

The arrival of January means the return of FanSided's Bubble Watch feature. Which college basketball teams would make the NCAA Tournament if the season ended today?

By Mike Phillips

SMU v North Carolina
SMU v North Carolina / David Jensen/GettyImages
The holidays have come and gone, setting us back into the grind of a harsh winter and reality for workers. January also brings with it the start of conference play in college basketball, which also means it's time for the return of FanSided's weekly Bubble Watch update.

Publishing on Wednesdays from now through Champ Week, Bubble Watch will examine the 16 teams closest to the cut line and see who is trending towards the dance and who has some work to do to feel more comfortable before Selection Sunday. Without any further ado, let's dive into the Bubble Watch, beginning with the last four teams to secure a bye outside of the First Four.

Note: All rankings, won-loss records and metrics are current as of the conclusion of games on Tuesday, 1/7. Strength of schedule metrics are based on KenPom's totals. All conference leaders are considered to be automatic qualifiers for this exercise and not eligible.

March Madness Bubble Watch: Last four byes

Team

Louisville

Cincinnati

North Carolina

Texas Tech

Conference

ACC

Big 12

ACC

Big 12

Record

11-5 (4-1)

10-4 (0-3)

10-6 (3-1)

11-3 (2-1)

NET

40

35

39

16

Quad 1 Record

2-5

0-3

1-6

1-1

Quad 2 Record

4-0

2-1

3-0

1-0

Quad 3/4 Record

5-0

8-0

6-0

9-2

Strength Of Schedule

14

121

4

198

Non-Conference Strength Of Schedule

42

305

7

323

Last Game

W 74-64 Vs. Clemson

L 68-48 At Baylor

W 82-67 Vs. SMU

W 72-67 At BYU

Next Game

At Pittsburgh 1/11

Vs. No. 11 Kansas 1/11

At NC State 1/11

Vs. No. 3 Iowa State 1/11

As you can see, bubble resumes are bubble resumes for a variety of reasons. Louisville being on the page is a big positive after the disastrous Kenny Payne era and they challenged themselves outside of league play, which should set the Cardinals up for success in an average ACC.

North Carolina, on the other hand, has sterling schedule numbers because they played a lot of tough opponents in non-conference play but have just one Quad 1 win to show for it against UCLA at Madison Square Garden. The hope here is that, like Louisville, the heavy lifting in non-conference play toughened up the Tar Heels to stack wins in the ACC.

Two Big 12 foes round out this section with Cincinnati and Texas Tech pairing good NET ratings (or great in the case of Texas Tech) with lousy non-conference schedules that could leave them ill-prepared for league play. The Bearcats are already struggling to the tune of an 0-3 start while the Red Raiders have an opportunity to offset two Quad 3 losses with a home win over No. 3 Iowa State on Saturday.

March Madness Bubble Watch: Last four in

Team

Vanderbilt

Arizona State

Arizona

Texas

Conference

SEC

Big 12

Big 12

SEC

Record

13-2 (2-0)

10-3 (1-1)

9-5 (3-0)

11-4 (0-2)

NET

38

51

14

42

Quad 1 Record

1-1

1-3

2-5

0-4

Quad 2 Record

2-0

2-0

0-0

1-0

Quad 3/4 Record

10-0

7-0

7-0

10-0

Strength Of Schedule

303

28

20

305

Non-Conference Strength Of Schedule

347

43

45

355

Last Game

L 76-64 Vs. No. 14 Mississippi State

W 81-61 Vs. Colorado

W 75-56 At No. 21 West Virginia

L 87-82 Vs. No. 2 Auburn

Next Game

At Missouri 1/11

At No. 11 Kansas 1/8

Vs. UCF 1/11

Vs. No. 1 Tennessee 1/11

Vanderbilt has been one of the season's biggest surprises, racing to a 13-2 record in its first 15 games, but a very soft non-conference schedule may be a sign the coaching staff didn't believe they'd be SEC contenders so soon. Saturday's tilt against Missouri is an important early season bubble matchup for the conference.

The Arizona schools have put themselves in decent positions in their first year as Big 12 members, but both have had trouble against elite competition, posting a combined 3-8 record in Quad 1 games. The Wildcats made a big step in that department by annihilating No. 1 West Virginia in Morgantown while the Sun Devils have the unenviable task of trying to score a road win at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Texas has all the talent to be an NCAA Tournament team but they did themselves no favors by racking up 10 useless wins against the bottom two quadrants with mostly buy games at home. The SEC has delivered a rude awakening to the Longhorns, who got the top two teams in the poll coming to their building this week and could be staring 0-3 in league play in the face if they can't hand No. 1 Tennessee a second straight defeat.

March Madness Bubble Watch: Last four out

Team

Penn State

Creighton

Saint Mary's

Missouri

Conference

Big Ten

Big East

West Coast

SEC

Record

12-3 (2-2)

9-6 (2-2)

14-3 (4-0)

12-3 (1-1)

NET

47

60

45

37

Quad 1 Record

1-1

1-5

1-1

1-3

Quad 2 Record

1-2

3-1

2-2

1-0

Quad 3/4 Record

10-0

5-0

10-0

10-0

Strength Of Schedule

281

11

175

346

Non-Conference Strength Of Schedule

359

37

80

357

Last Game

L 77-71 Vs. Indiana

L 79-71 At No. 8 Marquette

W 81-56 Vs. Loyola Marymount

W 83-67 Vs. LSU

Next Game

At No. 13 Illinois 1/8

At Butler 1/11

At San Diego 1/11

Vs. Vanderbilt 1/11

Penn State and Missouri have very similar storylines as each played a lousy non-conference schedule and top their resume with a Quad 1 home win (Purdue for the Nittany Lions and Kansas for the Tigers). That kind of resume leaves little margin for error in league play so don't be shocked if both schools are hovering around the bubble for most of the next two months if they can't stack conference wins.

Creighton's resume is a lighter version of North Carolina's as they have played a lot of good teams with a worse Quad 1 win at home against St. John's. The talent is there for Creighton to push themselves about the bubble fray but the Bluejays have to avoid landmine losses in a weaker Big East than normal.

Saint Mary's did decent work outside of league play but their metrics are more bubbly than usual. The additions of Oregon State and Washington State to the WCC for this season give them more opportunities for quality wins they need to take advantage of to feel more secure in their position.

Bubble Watch: Next Four Out

Team

SMU

Indiana

New Mexico

BYU

Conference

ACC

Big Ten

Mountain West

Big 12

Record

11-4 (2-2)

12-3 (3-1)

13-3 (5-0)

10-4 (1-2)

NET

48

58

66

50

Quad 1 Record

0-3

1-3

1-1

0-3

Quad 2 Record

2-1

1-0

4-1

1-1

Quad 3/4 Record

9-0

10-0

7-1

9-0

Strength Of Schedule

100

75

76

235

Non-Conference Strength Of Schedule

240

173

70

349

Last Game

L 82-67 At North Carolina

W 77-71 At Penn State

W 61-53 At Wyoming

L 72-67 Vs. Texas Tech

Next Game

Vs. Georgia Tech 1/11

Vs. USC 1/8

Vs. San Diego State 1/11

At TCU 1/11

SMU's first year as an ACC member has them in a decent bubble position but they lost to Duke and North Carolina in their last two games, which is unfortunate since it's the only time they play both schools this season. With decent schedule numbers and metrics, the Mustangs have a path to climb the bubble with a gaudy win total in league play.

Indiana began the year ranked but fell out early although its three losses (Gonzaga and Louisville on neutral floors and at Nebraska) all rank in the Quad 1 department. The Big Ten isn't as daunting as the Big 12 or SEC so there is room for the Hoosiers to make some noise.

BYU, like a lot of mid-tier Big 12 programs, loaded up on cupcakes in the non-conference portion of the schedule with the knowledge they'd have opportunities to add quality wins in league play. Failing to snag a Quad 1 win to this point has left BYU with an empty-feeling 10-4 record, making any significant Big 12 wins (particularly ones on the road) the key to their resume.

New Mexico rounds out the list with a strong start in Mountain West play and a good win over UCLA back in November, but losing at home to New Mexico State adds a Quad 4 anchor this resume will need to overcome. Saturday's nationally televised home date with San Diego State offers a massive opportunity for the Lobos to offset that loss with another quality win.

