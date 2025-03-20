The NCAA Tournament is officially underway on Thursday, Mar. 20 with first round March Madness games today sure to thrill.

There's nothing like the cascading action of the first day of the tournament. Games overlap throughout the day, which means a steady stream of big shots, heartbreaking moments, buzzer beaters and upset bids.

Will No. 13 seed High Point bust brackets right out the gate by taking down No. 4 seed Purdue? Will No. 11 seed Drake and No. 12 seed UC San Diego follow through as popular upset picks?

The full schedule follows below with scores updated as soon as games go final.

March Madness games today: Thursday, Mar. 20

Matchup Date and Time TV Channel Result 9 Creighton vs. 8 Louisville (South) Thursday, March 20 - 12:15 p.m. ET CBS Creighton wins 89-75 13 High Point vs. 4 Purdue (Midwest) Thursday, March 20 - 12:40 p.m. ET TruTV — 14 Montana vs. 3 Wisconsin (East) Thursday, March 20 - 1:30 p.m. ET TNT — 16 SIU Edwardsville vs. 1 Houston (Midwest) Thursday, March 20 - 2 p.m. ET TBS — 16 SFU/ALA ST vs. 1 Auburn (South) Thursday, March 20 - 2:50 p.m. ET CBS — 12 McNeese vs. 5 Clemson (Midwest) Thursday, March 20 - 3:15 p.m. ET TruTV — 11 VCU vs. 6 BYU (East) Thursday, March 20 - 4:05 p.m. ET TNT — 9 Georgia vs. 8 Gonzaga (Midwest) Thursday, March 20 - 4:35 p.m. ET TBS — 15 Wofford vs. 2 Tennessee (Midwest) Thursday, March 20 - 6:50 p.m. ET TNT — 10 Arkansas vs. 7 Kansas (West) Thursday, March 20 - 7:10 p.m. ET CBS — 13 Yale vs. 4 Texas A&M (South) Thursday, March 20 - 7:25 p.m. ET TBS — 11 Drake vs. 6 Missouri (West) Thursday, March 20 - 7:35 p.m. ET TruTV — 10 Utah State vs. 7 UCLA (Midwest) Thursday, March 20 - 9:25 p.m. ET TNT — 15 Omaha vs. 2 St. John's (West) Thursday, March 20 - 9:45 p.m. ET CBS — 12 UC San Diego vs. 5 Michigan (South) Thursday, March 20 - 10 p.m. ET TBS — 14 UNC Wilmington vs. 3 Texas Tech (West) Thursday, March 20 - 10:10 p.m. ET TruTV —

As fun as Day 1 promises to be, Day 2 could be even more exciting. No. 12 seed Colorado State will see if they can spoil No. 5 seed Memphis's day. No. 7 seed Marquette and No. 10 seed New Mexico will play one of the most tightly contested matchups of the first round. No. 11 seed Xavier will follow up their First Four victory over Texas into a shocker over No. 6 Illinois.

March Madness games tomorrow: Friday, Mar. 21

Matchup Date and Time TV Channel 9 Baylor vs. 8 Mississippi State (East) Friday, March 21 - 12:15 p.m. ET CBS 15 Robert Morris vs. 2 Alabama (East) Friday, March 21 - 12:40 p.m. ET TruTV 14 Lipscomb vs. 3 Iowa State (South) Friday, March 21 - 1:30 p.m. ET TNT 12 Colorado State vs. 5 Memphis (West) Friday, March 21 - 2 p.m. ET TBS 16 MSM/AMER vs. 1 Duke (East) Friday, March 21 - 2:50 p.m. ET CBS 10 Vanderbilt vs. 7 Saint Mary's (East) Friday, March 21 - 3:15 p.m. ET TruTV 11 UNC/SDSU vs. 6 Ole Miss (South) Friday, March 21 - 4:05 p.m. ET TNT 13 Grand Canyon vs. 4 Maryland (West) Friday, March 21 - 4:35 p.m. ET TBS 16 Norfolk State vs. 1 Florida (West) Friday, March 21 - 6:50 p.m. ET TNT 14 Troy vs. 3 Kentucky (Midwest) Friday, March 21 - 7:10 p.m. ET CBS 10 New Mexico vs. 7 Marquette (South) Friday, March 21 - 7:25 p.m. ET TBS 13 Akron vs. 4 Arizona (East) Friday, March 21 - 7:35 p.m. ET TruTV 9 Oklahoma vs. 8 UConn (West) Friday, March 21 - 9:25 p.m. ET TNT 11 Xavier/Texas vs. 6 Illinois (Midwest) Friday, March 21 - 9:45 p.m. ET CBS 15 Bryant vs. 2 Michigan State (South) Friday, March 21 - 10 p.m. ET TBS 12 Liberty vs. 5 Oregon (East) Friday, March 21 - 10:10 p.m ET TruTV

By the end of Friday, we'll have a second-round slate lined up and even more thrills to come on Saturday and Sunday.

March Madness second round matchups

Region Matchup South 1/16 vs. 9 Creighton South 5/12 vs. 4/13 South 6/11 vs. 3/14 South 7/10 vs. 2/15 West 1/16 vs. 8/9 West 5/12 vs. 4/13 West 6/11 vs. 3/14 West 7/10 vs. 2/15 East 1/16 vs. 8/9 East 5/12 vs. 4/13 East 6/11 vs. 3/14 East 7/10 vs. 2/15 Midwest 1/16 vs. 8/9 Midwest 5/12 vs. 4/13 Midwest 6/11 vs. 3/14 Midwest 7/10 vs. 2/15

The first and second rounds begin the Big Dance with the former running across Thursday and Friday, Mar. 18-19. The latter follows with games on Saturday and Sunday, Mar. 22-23.

We'll have to wait a few days for the action to continue with the Sweet 16 on Thursday and Friday, Mar. 27-28. The Elite Eight follows immediately on Saturday and Sunday, Mar. 29-30. At the end of all that, winners out of each region will cut down the nets.

The Final Four tips off at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, Apr. 5. The championship game is set for Monday, Apr. 7.