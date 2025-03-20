Fansided

March Madness games today: Schedule, results, second-round matchups for NCAA Tournament on Mar. 20

The Big Dance is underway!
Alicia de Artola
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) reacts after a play during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The NCAA Tournament is officially underway on Thursday, Mar. 20 with first round March Madness games today sure to thrill.

There's nothing like the cascading action of the first day of the tournament. Games overlap throughout the day, which means a steady stream of big shots, heartbreaking moments, buzzer beaters and upset bids.

Will No. 13 seed High Point bust brackets right out the gate by taking down No. 4 seed Purdue? Will No. 11 seed Drake and No. 12 seed UC San Diego follow through as popular upset picks?

The full schedule follows below with scores updated as soon as games go final.

March Madness games today: Thursday, Mar. 20

Matchup

Date and Time

TV Channel

Result

9 Creighton vs. 8 Louisville (South)

Thursday, March 20 - 12:15 p.m. ET

CBS

Creighton wins 89-75

13 High Point vs. 4 Purdue (Midwest)

Thursday, March 20 - 12:40 p.m. ET

TruTV

14 Montana vs. 3 Wisconsin (East)

Thursday, March 20 - 1:30 p.m. ET

TNT

16 SIU Edwardsville vs. 1 Houston (Midwest)

Thursday, March 20 - 2 p.m. ET

TBS

16 SFU/ALA ST vs. 1 Auburn (South)

Thursday, March 20 - 2:50 p.m. ET

CBS

12 McNeese vs. 5 Clemson (Midwest)

Thursday, March 20 - 3:15 p.m. ET

TruTV

11 VCU vs. 6 BYU (East)

Thursday, March 20 - 4:05 p.m. ET

TNT

9 Georgia vs. 8 Gonzaga (Midwest)

Thursday, March 20 - 4:35 p.m. ET

TBS

15 Wofford vs. 2 Tennessee (Midwest)

Thursday, March 20 - 6:50 p.m. ET

TNT

10 Arkansas vs. 7 Kansas (West)

Thursday, March 20 - 7:10 p.m. ET

CBS

13 Yale vs. 4 Texas A&M (South)

Thursday, March 20 - 7:25 p.m. ET

TBS

11 Drake vs. 6 Missouri (West)

Thursday, March 20 - 7:35 p.m. ET

TruTV

10 Utah State vs. 7 UCLA (Midwest)

Thursday, March 20 - 9:25 p.m. ET

TNT

15 Omaha vs. 2 St. John's (West)

Thursday, March 20 - 9:45 p.m. ET

CBS

12 UC San Diego vs. 5 Michigan (South)

Thursday, March 20 - 10 p.m. ET

TBS

14 UNC Wilmington vs. 3 Texas Tech (West)

Thursday, March 20 - 10:10 p.m. ET

TruTV

As fun as Day 1 promises to be, Day 2 could be even more exciting. No. 12 seed Colorado State will see if they can spoil No. 5 seed Memphis's day. No. 7 seed Marquette and No. 10 seed New Mexico will play one of the most tightly contested matchups of the first round. No. 11 seed Xavier will follow up their First Four victory over Texas into a shocker over No. 6 Illinois.

March Madness games tomorrow: Friday, Mar. 21

Matchup

Date and Time

TV Channel

9 Baylor vs. 8 Mississippi State (East)

Friday, March 21 - 12:15 p.m. ET

CBS

15 Robert Morris vs. 2 Alabama (East)

Friday, March 21 - 12:40 p.m. ET

TruTV

14 Lipscomb vs. 3 Iowa State (South)

Friday, March 21 - 1:30 p.m. ET

TNT

12 Colorado State vs. 5 Memphis (West)

Friday, March 21 - 2 p.m. ET

TBS

16 MSM/AMER vs. 1 Duke (East)

Friday, March 21 - 2:50 p.m. ET

CBS

10 Vanderbilt vs. 7 Saint Mary's (East)

Friday, March 21 - 3:15 p.m. ET

TruTV

11 UNC/SDSU vs. 6 Ole Miss (South)

Friday, March 21 - 4:05 p.m. ET

TNT

13 Grand Canyon vs. 4 Maryland (West)

Friday, March 21 - 4:35 p.m. ET

TBS

16 Norfolk State vs. 1 Florida (West)

Friday, March 21 - 6:50 p.m. ET

TNT

14 Troy vs. 3 Kentucky (Midwest)

Friday, March 21 - 7:10 p.m. ET

CBS

10 New Mexico vs. 7 Marquette (South)

Friday, March 21 - 7:25 p.m. ET

TBS

13 Akron vs. 4 Arizona (East)

Friday, March 21 - 7:35 p.m. ET

TruTV

9 Oklahoma vs. 8 UConn (West)

Friday, March 21 - 9:25 p.m. ET

TNT

11 Xavier/Texas vs. 6 Illinois (Midwest)

Friday, March 21 - 9:45 p.m. ET

CBS

15 Bryant vs. 2 Michigan State (South)

Friday, March 21 - 10 p.m. ET

TBS

12 Liberty vs. 5 Oregon (East)

Friday, March 21 - 10:10 p.m ET

TruTV

By the end of Friday, we'll have a second-round slate lined up and even more thrills to come on Saturday and Sunday.

March Madness second round matchups

Region

Matchup

South

1/16 vs. 9 Creighton

South

5/12 vs. 4/13

South

6/11 vs. 3/14

South

7/10 vs. 2/15

West

1/16 vs. 8/9

West

5/12 vs. 4/13

West

6/11 vs. 3/14

West

7/10 vs. 2/15

East

1/16 vs. 8/9

East

5/12 vs. 4/13

East

6/11 vs. 3/14

East

7/10 vs. 2/15

Midwest

1/16 vs. 8/9

Midwest

5/12 vs. 4/13

Midwest

6/11 vs. 3/14

Midwest

7/10 vs. 2/15

The first and second rounds begin the Big Dance with the former running across Thursday and Friday, Mar. 18-19. The latter follows with games on Saturday and Sunday, Mar. 22-23.

We'll have to wait a few days for the action to continue with the Sweet 16 on Thursday and Friday, Mar. 27-28. The Elite Eight follows immediately on Saturday and Sunday, Mar. 29-30. At the end of all that, winners out of each region will cut down the nets.

The Final Four tips off at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, Apr. 5. The championship game is set for Monday, Apr. 7.

