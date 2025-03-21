March Madness games today: Schedule, results, second-round matchups for NCAA Tournament on Mar. 21

March Madness has officially begun, with 16 games kicking off the second round (really, the first) of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. It was a day without a ton of upsets, although 11-seed Drake did manage to topple 6-seed Missouri and high seeds like Michigan and Texas Tech did have to survive close calls in the second half.

Will we be in for a bit more magic on Friday? We have 16 more games on tap as the second round concludes, meaning it's time to get your quadbox ready and try your best to keep up as games overlap and we ping from one unforgettable finish to the next.

How will Cooper Flagg look in his NCAA Tournament debut for Duke? Can UNC build on its First Four momentum? Will two-time reigning champion UConn keep their title defense going for at least a couple more days?

The full schedule is below, with scores updated as soon as games go final.

March Madness games today: Friday, Mar. 21

Matchup Date and Time TV Channel 9 Baylor vs. 8 Mississippi State (East) Friday, March 21 - 12:15 p.m. ET CBS 15 Robert Morris vs. 2 Alabama (East) Friday, March 21 - 12:40 p.m. ET TruTV 14 Lipscomb vs. 3 Iowa State (South) Friday, March 21 - 1:30 p.m. ET TNT 12 Colorado State vs. 5 Memphis (West) Friday, March 21 - 2 p.m. ET TBS 16 Mount St. Mary's vs. 1 Duke (East) Friday, March 21 - 2:50 p.m. ET CBS 10 Vanderbilt vs. 7 Saint Mary's (East) Friday, March 21 - 3:15 p.m. ET TruTV 11 UNC vs. 6 Ole Miss (South) Friday, March 21 - 4:05 p.m. ET TNT 13 Grand Canyon vs. 4 Maryland (West) Friday, March 21 - 4:35 p.m. ET TBS 16 Norfolk State vs. 1 Florida (West) Friday, March 21 - 6:50 p.m. ET TNT 14 Troy vs. 3 Kentucky (Midwest) Friday, March 21 - 7:10 p.m. ET CBS 10 New Mexico vs. 7 Marquette (South) Friday, March 21 - 7:25 p.m. ET TBS 13 Akron vs. 4 Arizona (East) Friday, March 21 - 7:35 p.m. ET TruTV 9 Oklahoma vs. 8 UConn (West) Friday, March 21 - 9:25 p.m. ET TNT 11 Xavier vs. 6 Illinois (Midwest) Friday, March 21 - 9:45 p.m. ET CBS 15 Bryant vs. 2 Michigan State (South) Friday, March 21 - 10 p.m. ET TBS 12 Liberty vs. 5 Oregon (East) Friday, March 21 - 10:10 p.m ET TruTV

While we didn't see a ton of upsets on Thursday, Friday could have us covered with 12-seed Colorado State and 11-seed Xavier just two of the underdogs that look very much live. There will also be plenty of NBA talent on display, from Flagg to Baylor's VJ Edgecombe and Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears.

Once Friday wraps, we'll be on to the third round, with several marquee matchups on tap highlighted by John Calipari leading Arkansas against Rick Pitino and St. John's. A lack of upsets on Thursday means a more stacked slate on Saturday, and 1-seeds Auburn and Houston could be on the ropes against Creighton and Gonzaga, respectively.

March Madness games tomorrow: Saturday, Mar. 22

Matchup Date and Time TV Channel 12 McNeese vs. 4 Purdue (Midwest) Saturday, March 22 - 12:10 p.m. ET CBS 7 Arkansas vs. 2 St. John's (West) Saturday, March 22 - 2:40 p.m. ET CBS 5 Michigan vs. 4 Texas A&M (South) Saturday, March 22 - 5:15 p.m. ET CBS 11 Drake vs. 3 Texas Tech (West) Saturday, March 22 - 6:10 p.m. ET TNT 9 Creighton vs. 1 Auburn (South) Saturday, March 22 - 7:10 p.m. ET TBS/TruTV 6 BYU vs. 3 Wisconsin (East) Saturday, March 22 - 7:45 p.m. ET CBS 8 Gonzaga vs. 1 Houston (Midwest) Saturday, March 22 - 8:40 p.m. ET TNT 7 UCLA vs. 2 Tennessee (Midwest) Saturday, March 22 - 9:40 p.m. ET TBS/TruTV

The first and second rounds begin the Big Dance with the former running across Thursday and Friday, Mar. 18-19. The latter follows with games on Saturday and Sunday, Mar. 22-23.

We'll have to wait a few days for the action to continue with the Sweet 16 on Thursday and Friday, Mar. 27-28. The Elite Eight follows immediately on Saturday and Sunday, Mar. 29-30. At the end of all that, winners out of each region will cut down the nets.

The Final Four tips off at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, Apr. 5. The championship game is set for Monday, Apr. 7.