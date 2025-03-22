March Madness games today: Schedule, results, third-round matchups for NCAA Tournament on Mar. 22

One round down, five more to go. What began as a field of 68 has now been narrowed down to 32, after a jam-packed first two days of the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament. Sure, we didn't see too many upsets in the Round of 64, but there was still plenty of intrigue. And that lack of chaos could set up some absolute belters moving forward.

Case in point: Saturday's schedule is the dictionary definition of "jam-packed", with top seeds all over the place at risk of early exits. Can Will Wade keep McNeese's Cinderella run going (and keep putting off his departure for NC State)? Who will win the rubber match between John Calipari and Rick Pitino? Will either No. 1 seed Auburn or No. 1 seed Houston be at risk of an upset?

The full schedule is below, with scores updated as soon as games go final.

March Madness games today: Saturday, Mar. 22

Matchup Date and time TV channel 12 McNeese vs. 4 Purdue (Midwest) Saturday, March 22 - 12:10 p.m. ET



CBS 10 Arkansas vs. 2 St. John's (West) Saturday, March 22 - 2:40 p.m. ET CBS 5 Michigan vs. 4 Texas A&M (South) Saturday, March 22 - 5:15 p.m. ET CBS 11 Drake vs. 3 Texas Tech (West) Saturday, March 22 - 6:10 p.m. ET TNT 9 Creighton vs. 1 Auburn (South) Saturday, March 22 - 7:10 p.m. ET TBS 6 BYU vs. 3 Wisconsin (East) Saturday, March 22 - 7:45 p.m. ET CBS 8 Gonzaga vs. 1 Houston (Midwest) Saturday, March 22 - 8:40 p.m. ET TNT 7 UCLA vs. 2 Tennessee (Midwest) Saturday, March 22 - 9:40 p.m. ET TBS

Things get started with a bang early, as McNeese has another Power 2 school in its sights with a matchup against the No. 4 seed Purdue Boilermakers. Matt Painter's team looked a little wobbly in an opening-round win over No. 13 seed High Point, and if they don't get better play out of the backcourt duo of Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith, they could be headed home.

Then we get to the highlight of the whole day: No. 10 seed Arkansas vs. No. 2 seed St. John's, John Calipari vs. Rick Pitino. The Hogs looked dangerous in a win over No. 7 seed Kansas on Thursday, but the Johnnies boast arguably the fiercest defense in the entire country.

The nightcap features two No. 1 seeds who could be in danger. Auburn continued to look sluggish in a ho-hum win over No. 16 seed Alabama State. No. 1 seed Houston looks as good as ever, but the Cougars drew a brutal matchup with a Gonzaga team that's playing much, much better than its seed line would suggest.

March Madness games tomorrow: Sunday, Mar. 23

Matchup Date and time TV channel 8 UConn vs. 1 Florida (West) Sunday, March 23 - 12:10 p.m. ET



CBS 9 Baylor vs. 1 Duke (East) Sunday, March 23 - 2:40 p.m. ET CBS 6 Illinois vs. 3 Kentucky (Midwest) Sunday, March 23 - 5:15 p.m. ET CBS 7 St. Mary's vs. 2 Alabama (East) Sunday, March 23 - 6:10 p.m. ET TNT 12 Colorado State vs. 4 Maryland (West) Sunday, March 23 - 7:10 p.m. ET TBS 6 Ole Miss vs. 3 Iowa State (South) Sunday, March 23 - 7:45 p.m. ET truTV 10 New Mexico vs. 2 Michigan State (South) Sunday, March 23 - 8:40 p.m. ET TNT 5 Oregon vs. 4 Arizona (East) Sunday, March 23 - 9:40 p.m. ET TBS

Round of 32 action will span both Saturday, Mar. 22, and Sunday, Mar. 23. At the end of the weekend, we'll be down to just 16 teams.

We'll have to wait a few days for the action to continue with the Sweet 16 on Thursday and Friday, Mar. 27-28. The Elite Eight follows immediately on Saturday and Sunday, Mar. 29-30. At the end of all that, winners out of each region will cut down the nets.

The Final Four tips off at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, Apr. 5. The championship game is set for Monday, Apr. 7.