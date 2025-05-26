March Madness hero could instantly become draft regret for multiple teams

Walter Clayton Jr. marveled during March Madness, using two 30 point games to propel the Florida Gators to the top of the college basketball mountain. Now he’s tasked with aiding an NBA team in their championship hopes as well. Sure, college basketball doesn’t compare to the NBA. But if college basketball is any indication on the ceiling of a player, Clayton has a lot offer.

That’s why he could very quickly make teams regret not drafting him this summer when he lands in the NBA. As of now, he’s a projected late first-round pick. That’s a steal for whoever takes him. He’s shown enough potential that he looks like a player that will be around the NBA for a long time.

There have been some inconsistencies in his game as well as being 22 years old entering the draft. But that shouldn’t keep a team from taking him. He’s too talented of a player to pass on and outside of maybe the top 20, he makes a strong argument to be a first-round pick.

Walter Clayton Jr. scouting reports proves he’s worth a first-round pick

According to Yahoo Sports, Clayton has comparisons to Ben Gordon and Jordan Clarkson, two elite scoring guards that have and had flourishing careers in the NBA. Clayton showed he’s an elite scorer, but consistency is the problem.

When Florida needed a spark, he scored 30 points against Texas Tech in a come-from-behind win and then scored 34 in another comeback win against Auburn. Those were elite performances, but the only standout performances from him.

He was ice-cold in the title game, scoring just 11 points against Houston and shot 1-for-7 from 3-point range, which has been his strength. That’s why he’s not necessarily that top tier guard that could crack the lottery.

He averaged 17 points per game this season at Florida, which isn’t bad, but again, when you match him up against Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe and Dylan Harper, he’s not in the same conversation as them. That’s why he’s a late pick.

The best stat for him is that his projected NBA 3-point percentage is 39.8 percent. That is probably his strongest attribute. He’s not overly athletic so with a 6-foot-3 frame, he has to improve on his finishing inside. That said, he’s clutch and that's intangible.

Whatever team drafts Clayton is getting a gem. The others are going to be left frustrated they didn’t draft him. He’s not the most elite player in the draft, but he’s going enough to have an impact wherever he lands.