March Madness schedule 2025: Full Sweet 16 tip times, matchups, TV channel

The second weekend of March Madness action begins on Thursday with the Sweet 16. The field is set, and now the TV times are too.

The Sweet 16 will air across CBS, TBS and TruTV with four games on Thursday night and four games on Friday. The winners of those games will go on to play in the Elite Eight on Saturday and Sunday.

Let's look at where you can watch the NCAA Tournament this week.

March Madness schedule for Sweet 16

Matchup Date and time TV channel 6 BYU vs. 2 Alabama (East) Thursday, Mar. 27 at 7:09 p.m. ET

CBS 4 Maryland vs. 1 Florida (West) Thursday, Mar. 27 at 7:39 p.m. ET TBS/TruTV 5 Oregon/4 Arizona vs. 1 Duke (East) Thursday, Mar. 27 at 9:39 p.m. ET CBS 10 Arkansas vs. 3 Texas Tech (West) Thursday, Mar. 27 at 10:09 p.m. ET TBS/TruTV 6 Ole Miss vs. 2 Michigan St (South) Friday, Mar. 28 at 7:09 p.m. ET CBS 3 Kentucky vs 2 Tennessee (Midwest) Friday, Mar. 28 at 7:39 p.m. ET TruTV 5 Michigan vs. 1 Auburn (South) Friday, Mar. 28 at 9:39 p.m. ET CBS 4 Purdue vs. 1 Houston (Midwest) Friday, Mar. 28 at 10:09 p.m. ET TruTV

The Sweet 16 brings us a fairly chalk set of matchups. The lowest seed to make it is No. 10 seed Arkansas, who dumped No. 2 seed St. John's in the Round of 32. All the other No. 1 and 2 seeds made it through.

The winner of Auburn vs. Michigan will play the winner of Ole Miss vs. Michigan State. That's right, we could end up with a Great Lakes State Elite Eight matchup.

The winner of Florida vs. Maryland will face the winner of Texas Tech vs. Arkansas. We might get to see John Calipari get a shot at the No. 1 overall seed.

The winner of Duke vs. Arizona will take on the winner of BYU vs. Alabama. The Wildcats and Cougars are new conference rivals, but the Blue Devils and Crimson Tide would be the matchup of heavy hitters.

Finally, the Houston vs. Purdue winner will battle the winner of Kentucky vs. Tennessee. We're guaranteed to see two of the top four seeds in the Midwest compete for a Final Four berth.

How to watch and stream March Madness

If you have cable, just tune in to CBS and TBS/TruTV based on your local listings.

For those looking to stream, you can watch the CBS games on Paramount+ and the TBS/TruTV games on Max.

There is also a free preview on NCAA.com if you don't have cable or another streaming service, but that only lasts for one hour, so time yourself wisely.