Marcus Stroman's past could haunt him with at least one would-be interested party
By Mark Powell
The New York Yankees want to trade Marcus Stroman. Frankly, I want them to trade Stroman, in part because it would make for an interesting storyline. Stroman sitting in the bullpen – which he claims he will not do – isn't a fun storyline for anyone.
Stroman is a capable bottom-of-the-rotation starting pitcher. That sounds like an insult, but we certainly don't mean it as such. Starting pitchers who can eat innings are hard to come by, and Stroman is dependable in that aspect.
Stroman is not the kind of pitcher fans want starting a playoff game barring an All-Star type season, but he is a starter who will play a role in a World Series season, per say. 162 games is a lot, I'm not sure how else to say it. Teams need someone to eat innings, and some of those will be taken by pac-man like pitchers who we'd rather not waste time on in the playoffs.
Marcus Stroman could come to regret his comments against the Blue Jays
Stroman hasn't started less than 25 games since he opted out of the COVID-19 season. Since then, he has pitched for the Cubs, Mets and Yankees. He started his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he spent the better part of 6.5 seasons Stroman developed into an ace-level prospect at one point, but as he ages out of that era, he'd still be a nice addition for the Jays. Unfortunately, he put their current general manager on blast just a few short years ago for...reasons.
"I've made the All-Star Game. I had a Gold Glove. I threw back-to-back [seasons] of 200 innings and I never heard a word from any of those guys [in the front office]. ... There was nothing offered ever from their perspective. If they do say that, it's a complete lie. I'm not going to beat around that. I've been waiting to take some type of deal since I've been there. I've been offered nothing," Stroman said at the time.
Does that sound like a person willing to pitch for the Blue Jays again? Atkins is well within his rights to avoid such a move. I would too.
Stroman was upset about decisions Atkins and the Jays front office made. Frankly, that team hasn't been the same since Alex Anthopoulos left for the Atlanta Braves. Stroman is not alone in his motives against Atkins, trust me.
All that being said, this is why players traditionally don't voice their frustrations against the front office to the media. There is little benefit, and Stroman is finding that out the hard way.