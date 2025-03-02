Marcus Stroman pitched his way out of one obvious trade destination in spring training

New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman does not want to pitch out of the bullpen. He has made that abundantly clear, and while the Yankees hope to dump Stroman and his salary, there aren't many takers given the way he has handled himself in pinstripes since spring training started. To his benefit, Stroman did arrive at Yankees spring training and has done everything the team has asked of him. But is that enough?

Stroman needs impressive spring training outings at his back if he hopes to earn a rotation spot with the Yankees or elsewhere. Thus far, that hasn't worked to his favor. Spring training is a time for preparation, which is why statistics shouldn't be taken all that seriously. Unfortunately, when a player is seeking a trade before the season, those outings enter the picture. How could they not?

Marcus Stroman doesn't help his case against the Atlanta Braves

Stroman faced the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. While Atlanta hasn't engaged in conversations with the Yankees about Stroman, there is some familiarity between the two sides. First, Stroman and Alex Anthopoulos were in the same organization with the Toronto Blue Jays. Second, the Braves need starting pitching. Spencer Strider won't start the season on the Opening Day roster, and Max Fried left for the Yankees. Heck, even Charlie Morton signed elsewhere. The Braves could use some help, and Stroman would come cheap.

Stroman threw just under three innings against the Braves. He had his chance to make an impression and perhaps he made the wrong one. Stroman gave up back-to-back home runs to Austin Riley and Matt Olson. While both of those hitters are capable, every lineup in MLB has some version of a one-two punch.

Marcus Stroman to the Braves is a longshot at best

Now, had Stroman handled both players with elegance and class, Anthopoulos might be willing to take on the majority of his contract and send a prospect the Yankees way. Unfortunately for Stroman, the more likely outcome is that he eliminated one of his potential suitors.

The Yankees have limited options when it comes to dealing Stroman. They don't want to eat his contract, but if that is the case then they should hand him to another contender for a mid-level prospect, at best. That is how this traditionally works, as most budgets are set come spring training. There is some wiggle room, but not much. Stroman is a decent pitcher who is good for 20-30 starts. That will come in handy come the regular season, but the Yankees price tag (to this point) is too high.

This is doubly true if Stroman needs some tweaking, and the Braves exposed him on Sunday.