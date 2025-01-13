3 desperate MLB teams should take a flier on Marcus Stroman after Yankees concession
By Austin Owens
After signing two-time All-Star Max Fried to a massive eight-year, $218 million deal this offseason, the Yankees have their starting rotation set. Counting Marcus Stroman, the Yankees currently have six starting pitchers on their big league roster but are actively looking to move the veteran.
It has been difficult to find teams interested in Stroman since he is coming off a season in which he went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA and is set to earn $18 million in 2025. No one is willing to take on his entire contract. In an attempt to make Stroman more appealing to teams across the league, the Yankees have now said that they will take on part of his salary in 2025. However, as FanSided's Chris Landers points out, finding a suitor for Stroman isn't so simple:
"Stroman's contract also has a player option for 2026, meaning that any team would be on the hook not just for one season but two. The righty is an average-at-best pitcher at this point in his career, and there are just too many other veteran options still on the market right now to convince any team to take on that sort of commitment," Landers wrote.
Let's take a look at three teams that should consider trading for Stroman.
Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have lost two of their most reliable starting pitchers this offseason. As previously mentioned, Fried decided to wear pinstripes and Charlie Morton went to the AL East himself, striking a one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles.
With Spencer Strider recovering from surgery and not expected to be ready by Opening Day, the Braves only have three healthy returning starting pitchers: Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach.
Even once Strider returns from injury, Atlanta will still have one slot in their starting rotation to fill. If the Yankees are willing to take on a large amount of Stroman's salary, Alex Anthopoulos should make a deal to bring him to Atlanta. The Braves want to contend for a World Series, and as currently constructed, they don't stand much of a chance in the crowded NL East.
Toronto Blue Jays
Marcus Stroman's most successful years of his career (2014-2018) were with the Toronto Blue Jays and a reunion makes sense. While the rest of the AL East has been busy getting better, the Blue Jays have had a quiet offseason to say the least.
At this point, all big-name starting pitcher free agents are off the board for a team like Toronto, unless you count Jack Flaherty. For the Blue Jays to even have a chance to compete against the Yankees, Orioles or Red Sox, they are going to have to take a risk somewhere. Stroman seems to be the best risk worth taking.
Although Stroman would most certainly not be the same pitcher he was in Toronto the first time around, he could be a great No. 3 or even No. 4 starter to go along with Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and Chris Bassitt.
Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers are another team that has not spent a lot of money this offseason. This may come somewhat as a surprise after making a postseason run a season ago. However, Detroit is playing the long game, knowing that they will have decisions to make regarding starting pitcher Tarik Skubal very soon.
In a weaker division (aside from the Guardians), the Tigers current roster could be good enough to reach the postseason again in 2025. However, adding depth to their rotation behind Skubal (like Stroman) would be a big boost.
Another incentive for the Tigers to trade for Stroman would be that if anyone could turn his performance level around, it would be Detroit's pitching coach, Chris Fetter. Baseball America rewarded Fetter the 2024 MLB Coach of the Year award.
It makes the most sense for one of these three teams to make a deal with the Yankees to acquire Stroman. However, depending on the percentage of Stroman's salary the Yankees are willing to take on, we very well could see other teams thrown into the mix.