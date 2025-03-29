Mariners catch absurd stray from Suzyn Waldman that Jerry Dipoto can’t even deny

The Seattle Mariners are looking to put a disappointing 2024 season behind them. Although the team had a lead in the AL West, their offense was among the worst in baseball, leading to the firings of manager Scott Servais, bench coach Brant Brown, and hitting coach Jarret DeHart. This offseason, general manager Jerry Dipoto did next to nothing to make the lineup better, something that forer Mariners player Justin Turner called out.

Even though we are a couple of days into the 2025 MLB regular season, the Mariners are catching strays from across the country.

On Saturday, the New York Yankees hit nine home runs in a 20-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Three of those nine home runs came on the first three pitches thrown by ex-Yankee Nestor Cortes.

In the bottom of the third inning, Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a solo home run to right field to extend the Yankees' lead to 13-3. As new Yankees radio play-by-play announcer Dave Sims, formerly of the Mariners, called the homer, WFAN broadcast partner Suzyn Waldman threw some shad towards Seattle. Specifically, Waldman told Sims, "Your old team didn't score 13 runs in a month."

"Your old team didn't score 13 runs in a month."



Suzyn Waldman DID NOT have to do the Mariners like that 😭 pic.twitter.com/MbtP80YHOF — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 29, 2025

Waldman showed no mercy on that call, as Sims said while laughing, "Don't rub it in, be nice."

It's no secret that the Mariners' offense was the reason why they missed out on the postseason last year. They weren't Chicago White Sox-levels of bad, but for playoff contenders, they should not be near the bottom of the league. The Mariners scored 676 runs last year, which was the 10th lowest in the majors.

As for the "13 runs in a month" comment, no, the Mariners weren't that bad. Their lowest run total in a month was 99 runs in 24 games last July. Even so, scoring an average of 4.17 runs per game total and 3.77 runs per game at home (tied for second-worst in baseball), isn't going to help you get into the playoffs.

Before Saturday, the Mariners are 1-1 on the year after winning 4-2 against the Athletics on Opening Day and getting shutout 7-0 on Friday.

The Yankees were enjoying an eventful game in the Bronx, and the Mariners were catching strays as they waited to play their third game of the season.