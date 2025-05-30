Mariners fans' biggest fear about George Kirby's return is coming true

The Seattle Mariners need to give it time, but George Kirby has been downright pitiful since returning to the big-league roster. Seattle's former first-round pick out of Elon in 2019 was an All-Star during the 2023 season. Expected to be a focal point of their rotationthis season, Kirby has been getting shelled since coming back from the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. He does not look like himself at all.

It is a very small sample size, but Kirby is 0-2 in two starts for the Mariners this season with an embarrassing 11.42 ERA and a 1.846 WHIP. While he's still exhibiting his signature command and his strikeouts remain on-par with what he's done throught his MLB career, Kirby continues to give up so many hits. Last season saw him surrender an MLB-worst 181 hits. He has given up 13 hits already in only 8.2 innings pitched.

Although he is not getting hardly any run support at all with two combined runs in his two starts up to this point, Seattle has been outscored 18-2 across Kirby's outings. Kirby made it through five innings in his second start of the year vs. the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. Seattle was shut out in that game. This is a team that is in first place in the AL West at 30-25, just ahead of Houston.

As you can see by this graphic, Kirby's two home runs surrendered vs. Washington were downright meatballs.

There may be the righty he could turn this around, but Seattle cannot afford to give up any more ground.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

George Kirby's return to Seattle Mariners rotation has been disastrous

I am of the belief that Kirby's talent and pitching prowess will prevail. Again, this is an incredibly small sample size. He clearly needs to do a better job of pitching to soft contact. As stated above, he is not walking all that many batters, and his number of strikeouts per nine innings is around where it normally is. I think the big key may be location of his pitches. Multi-hit innings have hurt him thus far.

This is one of those things first-time manager Dan Wilson will have to figure out fast. The former star catcher for the Mariners replaced Scott Servais in the offseason. Seattle's big struggle a year ago was a starting lineup that could not hit water if it fell out of a boat. That may be slightly better in 2025, but offensive prowess does not appear to be this team's strength either. Seattle must close gaps and win games with its pitching.

What people have to remember is Kirby did not make his season debut until a little over a week ago. He was shut down with right shoulder inflammation in the early part of March. Not having the bulk of spring training to get ready for the season appears to be doing a number on his game. Yes, Kirby is going to give up hits because that is how he pitches. He just needs to pitch to soft contact a bit more.

Seattle is only half a game ahead of the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West as of May 30, though, so Kirby doesn't have the runway he probably needs.