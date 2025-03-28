Mariners Opening Day hero could change AL West race with bounce-back year

A season ago, the Seattle Mariners finished 3.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West and one game back from a Wild Card spot. Many thought this would be a big enough incentive to spend money this winter on someone like Nolan Arenado or Alex Bregman. Instead, the Mariners front office remained relatively quiet.

Perhaps the biggest move the Mariners made was re-signing infielder Jorge Polanco to a one-year $7.75 million deal. In Polanco’s first season with the Mariners, he hit an underwhelming .213 with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs. Despite contrary beliefs, the 11-year veteran proved on Opening Day that he could be a big difference maker in 2025.

Jorge Polanco plays hero for the Seattle Mariners on Opening Day

Frustration spread among the Mariners fan base this winter due to the lack of activity in the free agent market. It was hard to understand why a team so close to making the postseason was so unwilling to spend money on top-notch talent. When the Mariners decided to re-sign a .213 hitter in Jorge Polanco, it felt like a head-scratcher. Polanco is ready to prove that he can have a bounce-back season and lead Seattle to October.

On Opening Day, the Mariners and A’s were all knotted up heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. With one out and a runner on first, Polanco stepped into the box with heroic intent. Polanco took a 2-2 fastball to dead center and over the wall to give Seattle a 4-2 lead, which proved to be the final.

In addition to the game-winning long ball, Polanco also added two singles. After seeing a 3 for 3 performance and putting his power on display, Mariners fans should be excited about what Polanco could have to offer this season. If he could have a bounceback year, it could be the difference between making or missing the playoffs given how last season concluded.