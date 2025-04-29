Mariners reach breaking point after latest flurry of roster moves

The Seattle Mariners lineup has been a pleasant surprise so far this season. Seattle ranks eighth in runs scored, and is in the top-5 in total home runs. While their team batting average could use some work, given where the Mariners ranked just last season in those departments, Jerry DiPoto and the front office ought to be thrilled. Unfortunately for Seattle, they just got some bad news regarding Dylan Moore.

Moore has been among the best and most versatile Mariners hitters. On the season, Moore is slashing .286/.346/.557 with a .903 OPS. Moore can play in the outfield, or in the infield at second base or shortstop when called upon.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Mariners lineup takes a major hit

The Mariners announced on Tuesday that Moore will be placed on the injured list with right hip inflammation. The move is retroactive from April 26, so Moore shouldn't miss all that much time assuming he is able to recover in the allotted amount of time. To make matters even worse for the M's, Moore was just named American League Player of the Week for April 14-20.

Per the Mariners official website, Moore received the award for "batting .385 (10x26) with 6 runs, 1 double, 3 home runs, 5 RBI, 1 walk and 3 stolen bases, getting on base at a .407 clip, slugging .769 with a 1.177 OPS in 6 games. It marks the first weekly award of his career, and the first Mariner to win since Julio Rodríguezwas awarded it on Sept. 21, 2024."

In his place, the Mariners will call up infield/outfield hybrid player Samad Taylor from Tacoma. Taylor is 26 years old and has had a cup of coffee in MLB before. In three games last season, he proved he belonged in a short stint, batting .400. Taylor was initially a tenth-round draft pick by the Cleveland Guardians, and made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2023.

Along with promoting Taylor, the Mariners moved Gregory Santos to the 60-day injured list. Previously, he was on the 15-day IL instead.