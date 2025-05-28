You don't have much time to prove your value in the MLB; sometimes, even if you do make the most of your opportunity, it doesn't matter. That's the case with Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Evans, who threw an 8-inning gem on Tuesday in Seattle's 9-1 victory over Washington, and was sent back to Triple-A Tacoma less than 24 hours later.

Evans is headed back to the minors, and Emerson Hancock (who's also pitched mostly well in place of an injured starter) likely isn't far behind him. With Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller both set to return to Seattle's rotation in the coming weeks, there just isn't enough space for Evans and Hancock alongside Gilbert, Miller, Luis Castillo, Bryan Woo and George Kirby.

With a surplus of MLB-caliber starting pitching and still major questions about the offense, the Mariners have a pretty big opportunity to pick up a bat at this deadline without really sacrificing its stellar rotation.

Whether the Mariners want to go star hunting and put Gilbert or Kirby on the block (I doubt it) or look for a reliable, non-star bat in exchange for Castillo or Evans (more feasible) there has to at least be exploration of a pitcher-for-hitter swap by this front office, which enjoys taunting fans with almost good enough rosters. Okay, maybe they don't enjoy it, but it sure feels that way.

Mariners have a surplus of starting pitchers, and could leverage one at the deadline

Trade rumors about Seattle's starting pitchers have been swirling for the past few years; Luis Castillo was a popular name this offseason, when Boston was searching for pitching help. Logan Gilbert and George Kirby were on the wishlist for Philadelphia when the Phillies were shopping Alec Bohm, but nothing became of that because... well, yeah.

But with Evans showing he can pitch in the MLB, and Emerson Hancock (five quality starts in 8 appearances, despite a huge ERA) looking like a perfectly fine spot starter too, Seattle has an overflow of arms and, despite a hot start, numerous holes in the batting order. I'm no rocket scientist, but it seems like there's some simple math here for the front office to do.