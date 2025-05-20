Mariners-White Sox restart time: Rain delay updates, forecast from Rate Field on May 20

The Seattle Mariners enter Tuesday night with a 2.5-game lead in the AL West, winners of four games in a row. But their bid to make that five straight will have to wait a little longer than anticipated: Rain in the Chicago area has postponed the start of Seattle's game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

Hopefully the teams will be able to get this game in at some point, although the forecast doesn't look too promising until later tonight. We'll have you covered for all the latest updates from the South Side.

Mariners vs. White Sox rain delay: What's the Tuesday evening forecast in Chicago?

Not great! The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Chicago on Tuesday night, with showers and the occasional thunderstorm "likely" until 10 p.m. CT. The precipitation is expected to ease up a bit from there, but the forecast calls for "new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms."

That obviously doesn't bode well for the start of this game. Neither team has issued any sort of update on first pitch, but it feels safe to say that we won't be getting any extended dry spell until late tonight.

What time do the Mariners and White Sox play today?

The Mariners and White Sox were set to kick this series off at 7:40 p.m. ET, or 6:40 p.m. local time. Of course, that won't be happening now, and we might not be able to play baseball anytime soon.

Both teams would love to avoid a postponement. Wednesday's series finale is a matinee start, in order to give Seattle enough cushion to fly to Houston for the start of a four-game set with the Astros starting Thursday. Tacking a second game on to that itinerary is less than ideal, but it might wind up being necessary. The Mariners do come back to Chicago for an interleague showdown with the Cubs later this summer, but no one wants to try and shoehorn a makeup game in there.