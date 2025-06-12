Mario Lemieux wants to save what's left of Sidney Crosby's Penguins career

The Pittsburgh Penguins have struggled as a franchise after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. Since then, they've failed to reach the Eastern Conference Finals in all five of the seasons following their last championship, losing in the first round for four consecutive years.

Pittsburgh has missed the playoffs each of the last three seasons, and is now on retirement watch for star player Sidney Crosby. The 37-year-old forward has two years remaining on his contract with the team, and it seems likely he'll hang up his skates at the end of that deal.

In 20 seasons in the NHL, Crosby has racked up 1,687 career points (625 goals, 1,062 assists) which is good for ninth all-time. He's won three Stanley Cups in that span and seems bound for the Hockey Hall of Fame on the first ballot.

But it appears to be the end of the glory years for Penguins fans, as a tough rebuild seems inevitable. Although one franchise legend looks determined to reverse that potential collision course.

Mario Lemieux looking to swoop in and buy Penguins to save Sidney Crosby's career

According to TSN's NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, franchise legend and previous team owner Mario Lemieux and others are exploring ways to purchase the Penguins back from Fenway Sports Group, which purchased the team in 2021.

Fenway Sports is reportedly looking for a buyer to take a partial share in the club, per LeBrun, but it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility for Lemieux to reclaim his beloved franchise.

With Crosby entering his swansong era with the team, Lemieux appears fixated on making sure Pittsburgh's captain will have a proper send off — by lifting the Stanley Cup one last time. A Lemieux takeover would likely indicate a total overhaul of the team's front office and coaching staff in order to inject a competitive jolt into the locker room.

While it may be unrelated, Lemieux's long-time teammate Jaromir Jagr arrived in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Josh Yohe. Could he possible be some major backup star power in potential negotiations?

It's way too early to tell, but the speculation will only be fueled by these developments. A return to stewardship under Lemieux may be the revival Pittsburgh needs to regain its once near-constant dominance in the NHL.