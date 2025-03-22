The NBA world is still reeling from the league-altering trade that sent Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers before the trade deadline.

The trade sent shockwaves around the league and stunned fans and insiders, including former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

While appearing on the "Your Mom's House" podcast with comedian Tom Segura, Cuban opened up about his reaction to the trade, revealing when he first learned about it as it came as a complete surprise.

"I get a text. It was from our general manager. I thought he was asking me what I thought, and then I realized very quickly he was telling me what happened," Cuban said. "And I told him I didn't agree with it... But it wasn't my decision to make."

He then added,"If I had any influence, the trade wouldn't happen. I was just as dumbfounded as everybody else. After I sold the Mavericks, the new owner, Patrick Dumont decided that, 'Ok, in Nico we trust.' So, here we are."

Mark Cuban: "If I had any influence, the trade wouldn't happen. I was just as dumbfounded as everybody else. After I sold the Mavericks, the new owner Patrick Dumont decided that 'Ok, in Nico we trust.' So, here we are."



Via Reddit pic.twitter.com/0pcMwJw6UD — Kirk Henderson (@KirkSeriousFace) March 21, 2025

Mark Cuban gets honest about Luka Doncic trade

The former Mavericks owner may no longer be the one to make the final decision. However, it's clear he still has strong feelings about the trade. Cuban sold his majority stake in the Mavs back in 2023, ushering in the Patrick Dumout and Nico Harrison era.

However, Harrison's decision to trade the Solvenia superstar has turned the fans against him and the front office.

The team sits with a 34-37 record, placing them in the tenth spot in the Western Conference. While the Mavericks are clinging on to the final Play-In spot, it is clear the team is struggling with man-key players battling injuries.

It has been over a month since the trade sent the basketball world ablaze, and the Dallas Mavericks still feel the deal's effects. Knowing there was no conspiracy, and the decision was just as bad as it looked, is no solace for Mavs fans.