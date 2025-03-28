Mark Pope and Kentucky get massive transfer portal win hours before Sweet 16 game

Mark Pope and Kentucky have kicked it into high gear for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, posting consecutive dominant performances to reach the Sweet 16. Meanwhile, as they prepare for their biggest test thus far, the Wildcats' first-year head coach has reportedly dipped his toes into the transfer portal.

Per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, former Tulane wing Kam Williams has committed to Pope and the Wildcats. The rising sophomore is touted as one of the best shooters on the open market. Moreover, his defensive chops make him an ideal 3-and-D addition.

Mark Pope and Kentucky land sharpshooter Kam Williams via transfer portal hours before Sweet 16 game vs. Tennessee

The Williams news comes on the morning of No. 3 seed Kentucky's matchup with No. 2 seed Tennessee for a spot in the Elite Eight. So, Big Blue Nation is ostensibly preoccupied, and reasonably so. Nevertheless, this is a noteworthy development for a Wildcats squad set to lose six of their top seven scorers to graduation this offseason.

Williams is the No. 14 player in The Athletic's ($) men's college basketball transfer portal rankings. Givony mentions several schools were in the running for his services before he ultimately chose Kentucky, namely Florida, Louisville, Baylor, Arkansas and Texas, among others. The 19-year-old electing to play for Pope and the Wildcats over ex-leader John Calipari's Razorbacks should only further ignite fans.

Citing Pope's scheme, Kentucky's needs on the wing and the university's status as a blue-blood program, Williams is demonstrably eager about landing in Lexington.

"My dream is to play in the NBA," Williams said (h/t Givony). "Kentucky's culture and background shows that they care about their players, especially developing them into the best players they can be."

In 2024-25, Williams averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while hitting 3s at a 41.2 percent clip. He established himself as one of the American Athletic Conference's premier long-distance marksmen. His efforts on the other end of the floor were equally impactful, registering 1.4 and 1.1 nightly steals and blocks, respectively.

At 6-foot-8, 190 pounds, Williams has the ideal physical traits and three-point proficiency to thrive as a two-way swingman who can guard multiple positions. Amari Williams, Andrew Carr, Lamont Butler, Jaxson Robinson, Koby Brea, and Ansley Almonor's looming departures could thrust him into a sizable role next season.