Why Mark Pope and Kentucky's low-risk portal swing could pay dividends

Kentucky potentially adding a center from Miami (OH) who averaged 6.5 points per game last season doesn't sound like a major move — and maybe it's not! But Reece Potter — an incoming junior who was raised in Lexington — wouldn't be the first transfer that Mark Pope has turned into a legitimate rotation player. Plus, a mobile center who can shoot 3-pointers (Potter is a 39.8 percent shooter from deep) is always worth a shot.

Potter has been in contact with Kentucky, according to Jacob Polacheck of On3, and it seems realistic that Potter could be with the Wildcats in coming days — although all reports mention that he's considering other schools as well.

Potter certainly wouldn't star at Kentucky but he's a hometown kid and a pretty high-upside depth piece. At this point in the portal window, that's about all you can ask for. Pope's proficiency with transfers is what made UK so dangerous last year, so it doesn't feel crazy to think he can do it again in 2025-26.

Mark Pope tries to replicate last year's portal wizardry

Last season, there wasn't much buzz about Lamont Butler when Pope added him to the roster. Adding a four-year grad transfer from San Diego State who had averaged 7.7 points per game over his career didn't make waves, but Butler quickly became one of UK's best defenders.

There wasn't much hype about Koby Brea either, considering he averaged 7.9 points per game over four years at Dayton — but he was one of the best shooters in the country for Pope and the Wildcats.

Even Amari Williams — who put up good numbers at Drexel — exceeded expectations in Lexington, and now he might sneak into the backhalf of the 2025 NBA Draft.

In short, Pope took unheralded transfers and turned them into contributors. This is why BBN gets excited about transfers who aren't household names. Reece Potter, you're up next?