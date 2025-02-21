The Mark William saga between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets has taken another interesting turn.

After the trade that would have sent the big man to the Los Angeles Lakers for Dalton Knecht and a first-round pick in the 2031 NBA Draft fell through, that talented big has Williams spoke out about the situation.

The Lakers tried to address their issues in the frontcourt, acquiring Williams, who, at 23, has shown great promise; however, the trade was rescinded due to a failed physical.

Despite the setback, Williams expressed his confusion about the situation.

"I didn't think I had failed my physical," Williams said. "That didn't even cross my mind. The night I got traded, I played hella minutes. I didn't think in any world that was possible. Since I've been back at the start of the year, I've played games with a lot of minutes. I feel like every injury I've had has been well-documented, and I've recovered and been 100 percent since. So, I don't know what went into that decision. I think that's up to them."

Hornets C Mark Williams opens up on rescinded trade to Lakers and gives his perspective on his failed physical. (via Charlotte Observer) pic.twitter.com/8Nf7RqeL9O — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 19, 2025

Mark Williams' comments about rescinded trade make entire situation even more confusing

The Lakers took a risk by bringing in Williams; the big man would have likely been the solution to a depleted frontcourt that is questionable at best with Jaxon Hayes and now Alex Len.

Williams has struggled to stay on the court throughout his career, having only played 85 games. He's clearly effective when healthy, averaging 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists this season, and he could easily address this issue for the Lakers. However, there have always been questions when it comes to his health.