Mark Williams is no longer a Los Angeles Laker, as trade is stunningly rescinded days later
By Quinn Everts
The NBA trade deadline had one more stunner in store for us — and it happened two full days after the deadline itself. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Mark Williams / Dalton Knecht trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets from days ago has been rescinded due to a "failure to satisfy a condition of the trade," which was later reported by Shams Charania to be a failed physical by Williams.
Huh?
Mark Williams has struggled with injuries his entire career, but according to Charania, Williams' back — which has been his most prominent injury — is not why he failed.
Whatever the specifics of the injury that caused him not to pass, Mark Williams is no longer a member of the Lakers, and Los Angeles needs a center once again.
Dalton Knecht is back with the Lakers as Mark Williams remains in Charlotte
If this sounds crazy to you, you're right. Trades have failed because of physicals in the past, but rescinding a trade more than 48 hours after it's been completed — and after all involved players are introduced by the team's social media accounts — is unprecedented.
For on-court fallout, this is pretty huge for the Lakers, who are now without a reliable center once again. With the deadline passed, there's not much LA can do at this point. Jaxson Hayes and Christian Koloko are once again thrust into hugely important positions on a Lakers team suddenly with championship aspirations.
It's also pretty weird for players — both Williams and Dalton Knecht — to be forced to return to teams that traded them away about two days ago.
Los Angeles, at least, gets a first-round pick back... but that doesn't feel too good for Lakers fans who want success in 2025, not 2031.