Marlins-Pirates start time: Rain delay updates from PNC Park

Monday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins was scheduled to go ahead at 6:40 p.m. ET. Rain had a different idea, delaying the start as well as Eury Perez's return from injury.

The Pirates officially never officially announced a delay but the presence of the tarp on the field hinted at the wait for first pitch. At the very least, the game did not get underway on schedule. We're keeping track of the updates from PNC Park.

Marlins-Pirates rain delay updates: New start time announced

This article will be updated as the Pirates supply more information.

Fortunately, the delay doesn't look like it will extend too long. The Pirates announced a new start time of 7:20 p.m. ET.

Tonight's game is expected to start at approximately 7:20 PM. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 9, 2025

The grounds crew was seen pulling the tarp off the field on the broadcast just before the original start time.

Forecast for Marlins vs. Pirates on June 9

According to Accuweather, there was a "severe thunderstorm watch" in Pittsburgh beginning in the afternoon and extending to 10 p.m. ET.

At 7 p.m. ET, the forecast calls for a 61 percent chance of rain. That percentage will remain in that range until 10 p.m.

So getting the game going may be more about how heavily the rain is coming down, rather than hoping for dry conditions.

Lineups for Marlins vs. Pirates on June 9

The Pirates will have Mike Burrows on the mound to face the Marlins. He is 1-1 in three starts this season with a 5.27 ERA. In his last start on June 4, he went 5.1 innings with six strikeouts and no earned runs allowed in a 3-0 win over the Astros. His two previous starts each featured four earned runs.

Catcher Brett Sullivan gets the start in place of Henry Davis after being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

Pittsburgh lineup:

Oniel Cruz, CF Andrew McCutchen, DH Bryan Reynolds, RF Spencer Horwitz, 1B Nick Gonzalez, 2B Adam Frazier, LF Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B Brett Sullivan, C Jared Triolo, SS

Miami is welcoming back Eury Perez for the first time since Sept. 20, 2023. It's been a long road back from Tommy John surgery. Before the injury, the then-20-year-old Perez had a 3.15 ERA in 19 starts, posting a record of 5-6.

Marlins lineup: