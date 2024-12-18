Marlon Humphrey and Ravens have all the motivation they need to beat the Steelers, for once
By Lior Lampert
Since the turn of the decade, the Baltimore Ravens have fared well against virtually every team in the league. Their fourth-best win-loss record during that stretch is a testament to how consistently successful the team has been in recent years. But for whatever reason(s), the Pittsburgh Steelers have their number, which has reasonably gotten under Marlon Humphrey's skin.
Pittsburgh has won eight of the past nine clashes with Baltimore over the past five seasons, including their last four meetings. In other words, one of the NFL's most intense rivalries has been fairly one-sided lately, though Humphrey and the Ravens are eager to end that.
"I didn't know it was eight out of the last nine until the last game," Humphrey told reporters on Tuesday, per The Athletic's Jamison Hensley. "But it bothers me ... it's not a good number at all."
Marlon Humphrey and the Ravens have had enough of the Steelers beating them
Humphrey expressed that Balitmore's "focus has to be at a premium this week" as they prepare for a pivotal AFC North showdown against the Steelers. The Ravens aren't only trying to stop the bleeding against Pittsburgh -- they're battling for the divisional crown. So, the standout cornerback is hyper-aware of the circumstances and is doing his best to ensure he and the squad are ready for the moment.
With the stakes as high as they've ever been between these two teams, Humphrey and the Ravens will have a prime opportunity to exact revenge. The three-time Pro Bowler has been a foundational piece of Baltimore's secondary and defensive unit since entering the league in 2017. However, he's gone 4-9 versus the Steelers in his career and ostensibly fed up about that.
"There were a couple of skirmishes in the last game, but this is big," Humphrey declared. "This means a lot to a lot of people. It means a lot to me being here for a long time. If you don't understand, the message will be very clear as the week goes on."
With first place in the AFC North standings on the line, Humphrey and the Ravens have some extra incentive to get the job done.