NFL trade grades: Surprise team outbids Chiefs for Saints star Marshon Lattimore
By Mark Powell
The bottom fell out on the New Orleans Saints season last Sunday, when they lost to the Carolina Panthers to extend that unfortunate streak to seven games. Dennis Allen was fired. Former players called out QB Derek Carr to the media. And, surely, the Saints will sell off some talent at the trade deadline.
Marshon Lattimore figured to be the most prominent star they'd consider selling, barring an unexpected Alvin Kamara deal. Lattimore signed a five-year, $97.6 million contract in 2021. However, New Orleans restructured his contract, meaning any team that acquired his services would do so on the cheap.
The biggest knock against Lattimore is that he hasn't been able to stay healthy. Lattimore hasn't played a full season since 2022, and he was inactive this past week with a hamstring injury.
Chiefs were connected in Marshon Lattimore rumors, but they weren't alone
The Kansas City Chiefs have already made two trades, acquiring DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans and Josh Uche from the New England Patriots. They may not be done just yet, and are looking to add to their defense and more on Tuesday. KC lost L'Jarius Sneed this offseason, and Lattimore would have filled a void on the opposite side of Trent McDuffie.
Unfortunately for the Chiefs, they were not alone in their interest in Lattimore. The four-time Pro Bowler and former NFC Rookie of the Year was an attractive trade target.
Chiefs biggest competition for Marshon Lattimore was the Washington Commanders
The Saints were seeking a Day 2 pick for Lattimore, per Jordan Schultz, and they ought to be able to get that. A team like the Washington Commanders – which are slated to have nine picks in the 2025 NFL Draft – were an ideal suitor. Washington dealt a third rounder and more to New Orleans, and the rest is history.
Washington's secondary was lacking in comparison to the Chiefs, and thus they were a little more desperate to add a player of Lattimore's caliber. For the Chiefs, Lattimore would've added to their embarrassment of riches on defense. For Washington, he'll track the opposing team's CB1 regularly, and is perhaps the difference between a Wild Card spot and an NFC East title.