Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham will be an immediate impact starter in the NFL. The unanimous All-American in 2024 is a top-five prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He has a good frame for an interior disruptor, with very good first-step quickness and overall athleticism.

Coming out of high school, he was a consensus four-star recruit. He decided to commit to Michigan in 2021 over other options, including Boise State, Oregon, and USC. He completed his entire career with the Wolverines, which is rare in today's game.

In 2024, he accumulated 46 tackles (24 solo), 20 hurries, nine quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, and one pass deflection. Now, he is considered one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Mason Graham NFL Draft Bio

Measurable Metric Listed Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 320 Class: Junior Birthdate: Sept. 2, 2003 Position: Defensive Tackle Projected Draft Range: Top 5 Grade: Top 5

Mason Graham's initial burst and lateral quickness are pro-level. This allows him to have the first step on IOL and utilize his good hand usage to shed consistently. His athletic ability is going to cause havoc in the interior. https://t.co/cGO3985WeI pic.twitter.com/7U7ok2aWoo — Colton Edwards (@coltonedwardsFB) February 23, 2025

Strengths

Graham displays good initial quickness in his bull rushes due to his good lower body strength and hand placement. He engages quickly, allowing him to either extend and drive back the guard or utilize his speed-to-power. His burst, use of hands (UOH), and good pad level help him create leverage and apply pressure in the pocket, resulting in very good play strength.

He demonstrates very good explosion and lateral quickness, along with very good UOH to quickly shed base blocks and penetrate the backfield or make plays at the line of scrimmage (LOS). He is stout against double teams or combo blocks, effectively using his pad level and hand placement right off the snap. His balance and lower body strength also help him maintain his position and plug running lanes. At times, he is even capable of splitting double teams to make plays at the LOS.

He showcases an elite motor, enabling him to apply pressure or pursue ball carriers from behind with impressive agility. Additionally, he possesses alignment versatility thanks to his power, mental processing, and quickness, allowing him to line up in positions ranging from 1-tech to 5-tech.

Weaknesses

Lacks prototypical NFL length for interior defensive linemen. At times, he plays with a high pad level due to his occasional tendency to stand up, but he needs to keep his hands on the ground.

Summary

In every aspect of his game, Graham demonstrates explosive first-step quickness, allowing him to quickly get upfield and put pressure on the edges of interior offensive linemen. He effectively wins the edge right off the snap and exhibits flexibility as he turns the corner at the peak of his rush to make a play.

He uses that initial burst to quickly create leverage, employing his lateral quickness and hand usage to strike, shed blocks, and penetrate into the backfield or to hold his ground at the line of scrimmage to make a play. He dominates the point of attack, making an immediate impact throughout every phase of the game.

Overall, he is a franchise-level impact player who will relieve pressure on defensive secondaries and edge rushers by generating interior pressure.

Mason Graham potential NFL Draft Fits