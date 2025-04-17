The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy without any real alternative option in place, and they began to run out of options nearly three weeks after the end of the regular season. As one of just two remaining teams with a head coaching vacancy, the Cowboys ultimately settled on elevating offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be their next head coach.

Schottenheimer, who Cowboys owner Jerry Jones referred to as a “career assistant,” brought little enthusiasm to a long-suffering fan base. Similar to how a young presidential candidate may pick an older vice president as their running mate, Dallas attempted to offset Schottenheimer’s lack of experience by hiring former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus as the defensive coordinator.

Yet, simply being a former head coach for another dysfunctional organization isn’t necessarily a positive attribute.

Bears were ‘annoyed’ by Matt Eberflus for lack of accountability

In a recent interview with Esquire magazine, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams opened up about one of the many blunders that led to Eberflus’ firing.

Chicago’s season went into a tailspin after losing to the Washington Commanders on a Hail Mary attempt that resulted in a game-winning 52-yard touchdown. After the game, Eberflus was dismissive about conceding a 13-yard gain on the play that set up the Hail Mary attempt, saying “it doesn’t really matter” and avoiding any responsibility for the loss.

“How he handled it at that time, for that game, was, I think, one of the things that throughout the locker room people talked about and were annoyed by,” Williams said of Eberflus.

While the 13-yard gain prior to the Hail Mary certainly did matter, there was plenty of blame to go around. One of Chicago’s defensive backs was taunting the fans at the beginning of the Hail Mary play, and he ultimately tipped the pass to Washington’s wide receiver. The offense also did little throughout the game, failing to score until running back D’Andre Swift broke open on a 52-yard rushing touchdown near the end of the third quarter.

Regardless, it’s never a good thing when an entire locker room turns on a head coach for not taking any accountability for a loss, and it’s likely not comforting for Dallas to hear. After all, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was their defensive coordinator just a couple of seasons ago, and it’s hard to imagine this is an upgrade.

The delay in Schottenheimer’s hiring also caused uncertainty in Dallas, and several talented assistant coaches left the team for more security elsewhere. Cowboys special teams coordinator John "Bones" Fassel and assistant special teams coach Rayna Stewart joined the Tennessee Titans, while wide receivers coach Robert Prince left to join the Miami Dolphins. Most notably, former defensive backs coach Al Harris — one of the most well-respect, young coaches in the league — left to become the Chicago Bears defensive passing game coordinator.