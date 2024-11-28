Matt Eberflus just wasted Caleb Williams' monster second half with head-scratching clock management
By Austen Bundy
The Chicago Bears just keep inventing new ways to lose football games. Head coach Matt Eberflus was deafeningly silent and inactive on the sideline in the final minute of the team's Thanksgiving showdown against the Detroit Lions and left his rookie quarterback out to flail on the turf.
No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams put up a monster second half for the Bears, who were down 16-0 at halftime and did not pick up a single first down in the first half.
His 256 yards and three touchdowns put Chicago in position to complete one of the greatest Thanksgiving comebacks of all time and continue a miserable streak of losses for the Lions on the holiday.
But what unfolded next was a masterclass of rookie panic and professional incompetence on full display.
Matt Eberflus' insane clock management ruins would-be iconic Caleb Williams performance
Chicago had the ball at the two-minute warning and Williams had the offense driving down the field into field goal range only down three points.
With Chicago set up inside the redzone, overtime at the very least seemed inevitable but some boneheaded penalties were traded by both squads to ultimately back up the Bears to the 35-yard line.
Williams was then sacked on a second and 20 play with under 30 seconds to play. That was Eberflus' first opportunity to use his final timeout to help his team take a breath and regroup for a play to recoup lost yardage for kicker Jake Bates.
Instead, Williams seemingly called the offense back to the offensive line for an impromptu passing play. Without calling a hurry-up, Williams took his time reading the defense as precious seconds ticked off the clock. When he snapped the ball, there was no other option but to throw a Hail Mary and hope for the best.
Chicago blew it. It's that simple. Williams' rookie pedigree showed and Eberflus' inability to be a head coach and manage the clock was glaringly obvious yet again. The Bears are now 0-6 since falling to the Washington Commanders on a wild Hail Mary play heaved by No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels in Week 8.
Had the Bears finished the job it would've been Detroit's eighth consecutive loss on Thanksgiving and repeated a fascinating piece of history. The last time the Lions were 10-1 was 1934 and they lost their second game of that season on Thanksgiving against, wait for it, the Chicago Bears.