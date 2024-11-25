Add Matt Eberflus’ latest excuse to Bears laundry list of reasons to fire him
By Lior Lampert
If it hasn't become clear yet, Matt Eberflus is ill-equipped to lead the Chicago Bears -- or any team, for that matter.
Somehow, as the Bears season continues spiraling out of control, Eberflus remains entrenched as head coach. Why, you may ask? That's anybody's guess, especially after a head-scratching tactical explanation he shared during his media availability on Monday.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison had an impressive highlight-reel 69-yard catch and run in Chicago's crushing Week 12 overtime loss. Eberflus elected to challenge the play to see if he stepped out earlier, though his reasoning behind the decision might make you question humanity.
" ... I threw the challenge flag because it was an explosive [play]," Eberflus told reporters (h/t the Bears Wire's Brendan Sugrue).
Huh? Does he not realize we're nearing 2025 and live in an era where technology is our friend?
Matt Eberflus’ excuse for challenging Jordan Addison's 'explosive' is the latest reason the Bears should fire him
Eberflus is ostensibly aware that societal advancements enable him to have replay videos at his disposal:
"I understand sidelines, all that stuff, cameras ... but they've done a good job with the replay assisting, coming in and working with that. I think it always warrants a challenge when you've got that big of a gain."
What kind of logic is that? Is Eberflus going to challenge every massive gain merely because it happened?
Even if the Bears "don't have the best look" at what transpired, Eberflus bizarrely feels a field-flipping reception like Addison's merits a challenge flag. So, he's practically aiming blindly and hoping it works out in his favor, opening up a dangerous can of worms with this puzzling approach.
Moreover, even if Eberflus' challenge got deemed successful, it wouldn't have done much to help the Bears. Addison already put the Vikings within striking distance before nearing the boundary. Not to mention, it was the first play of the second half. That wasn't a make-or-break sequence by any means. Why not save the cloth for a more opportunistic situation?
While the Bears didn't need any additional incentive to dismiss Eberflus, he gave it to them with his bone-headed comments.