Matt Eberflus' first offer with Cowboys is one Brian Schottenheimer should smack down

New Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was promoted last month and immediately began to fill out his coaching staff. Among those hires was banished former head coach of the Chicago Bears, Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator.

Much to the chagrin of Cowboys fans, Eberflus was brought on board and recently spoke about what he wants his role behind the scenes to be in Dallas.

“The first couple meetings I had with him, I said, ‘I’m here for you,” Eberflus said. “I want to really just do a good job of bouncing ideas off of [him], experiences that I had and just working together to be able to utilize me. Because I do have the experience of being a head coach for him and to make his job easier.”

Brian Schottenheimer should take Matt Eberflus' offer with grain of salt on Cowboys staff

As bad as things got in Chicago and the way pretty much everyone felt Eberflus needed to be gone, nobody in Big D should be hanging onto too many of his coaching experiences from his time in the windy city.

The Bears never finished higher than third in the NFC North during Eberflus’s tenure. He was fired after 12 games in 2024 having won just four games and Bears management had finally seen enough.

This is more of a coming home party for Eberflus as he was an assistant on Jason Garrett’s defensive staff in Dallas from 2011-17. He was the linebackers coach then moved on from there to be the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator before landing the Bears head coaching gig in 2022.

Seeing how nothing went right in Chicago and the constant criticism Eberflus faced while there, coach Schottenheimer should probably take some of Eberflus’s advice with a grain of salt. Of course, having that experience is an asset and surely Eberflus will add something, but if he thinks he’s going to take the first-time head coach “under his wing” so to speak, that’s an offer coach Schotty should be inclined to respectfully decline.