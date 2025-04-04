Matt LaFleur had the perfect response to Ben Johnson's offseason Bears chirping

There are four types of teams in the NFL: Those that win in the regular season, those that win in the postseason, those that win in the offseason, and those who do not win at all. When it comes to Matt LaFleur's Green Bay Packers, my goodness gracious are they good at winning during the regular season! As for the Chicago Bears, nobody wins in the offseason quite like Ben Johnson's new team.

So when the new head coach of the Bears was feeling himself this offseason, claiming that it is his goal to be "beating Matt LaFleur twice a year" during his introductory press conference, you better believe LaFleur thought it was a cute story. "I'm sure he's playing to the fans a little bit," the Packers coach said this week. That is all you can do in Chicago; after living in Chicago for three years, no metropolis likes to anoint sports saviors more.

The NFC North is in a very interesting spot. The Detroit Lions may have missed their window. Chicago can only go up after last season. Green Bay fells like a team trying to hold off an inevitable rebuild. As for the Minnesota Vikings, it all comes down to if J.J. McCarthy can play or not. This division had three playoff teams a season ago, but Johnson might be forgetting that he is no longer with Detroit.

LaFleur has his critics, and rightfully so, but his response to Johnson's comments are so spot on.

Despite Ben Johnson's opening presser shot at him about "beating Matt LaFleur twice a year," LaFleur does not go way back with Johnson like he does other head coaches.



“I’m sure he’s playing to the fans a little bit.” pic.twitter.com/C0vuSb4yih — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 1, 2025

Surely, this back and forth will play out accordingly after the Bears' two games with the Packers ...

I am just going to cut to the chase and say it: I am incredibly dubious of things working out for Johnson in Chicago. While there is a chance I could be totally wrong, I wonder if he has the personality to be a long-term head coach in this league. He is a great play caller, but picking Chicago of all places for his first job remains a huge red flag for me. It is a football franchise that devours everything alive.

Yes, it may have been his time to be an NFL head coach, but I would have just gone to Chicago and put in all the necessary work clearly none of his predecessors have ever done. Selling a slogan or some nonsense at the podium is not how you catch up with the Packers in the pantheon of the sport. Chicago has never had a 4,000-yard passer; this is the type of situation Johnson is walking into.

Again, this is not a defense of LaFleur either, who is starting to wear out his welcome in Titletown just a bit. He is not without fault either. However, I find it rich that a first-time head coach who has never been in this situation before is calling out a guy who makes the playoffs annually like this. Johnson may be some kind of wunderkind, but it is more and more likely he will just end up another Matt Nagy.

Chicago more than just the Packers to get past in the NFC North, as the Lions and Vikings are great.