Matt LaFleur just revealed the Packers’ secret weapon at WR

The Green Bay Packers might have a young receiver room, but they’re very much leader-driven. Head coach Matt LaFleur took to the Up & Adams Show to highlight what he’s seen from his receiver room after adding first-round pick Matthew Golden and third-round pick Savion Williams. He specifically noted that Romeo Doubs, who has been the subject of trade and cut rumors after the draft, is having a big impact on the young guys.

LaFleur talked highly about the leadership from everyone in the receiver room, specifically Doubs, and how he’s been working with Golden. It’s a sign that the Packers were right to build through the draft and that it was worth it.

The best teams are player led teams and the Packers are proving that to be right. It says a lot too that LaFleur is noticing that the youth in the Packers squad isn’t hindering them. In fact, it could be the secret recipe for their success and sustained success.

The Green Bay Packers youth leadership will take this team to new heights

Being a young team works to the Packers' advantage. And the fact that the young veterans are taking the rookies under their wings shows exactly why the Packers were patient in retooling this team, specifically the receiver room.

There’s been a lot of talk about the Packers adding to their receiver room. They opted against that. Maybe that’s because a veteran presence would disrupt the chemistry of the receiver room. Not on the field chemistry, but the chemistry that allows everybody to respect each other.

They don’t feel like they can’t step up and say anything because the veteran, by default, becomes the leader. Now, though, because no one player is significantly older in the receiver room, the younger players can naturally step into a leadership role without feeling like they’re overstepping their boundaries.

The Packers selected Golden in the first round because they wanted to make a big move and bolster their receiver room, something they’ve just gotten by with for years now. Golden is the talented option.

This receiver room has largely been production by committee. Golden’s addition changes that. And if he does ultimately separate himself as the No. 1 option, everyone else will be fine with that. They know their role and they’ll become even more important as mentors.