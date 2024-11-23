Matt LaFleur punts Bears and Matt Eberflus into the sun for complaining to league office
By Kinnu Singh
The 2024 iteration of the Chicago Bears may best be remembered by their impressive ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
The Bears went into their bye week with a 4-2 record, but they emerged from hibernation to lose four consecutive games. Chicago has collapsed in all three phases of the game during that span, with each unit taking a turn to ensure defeat.
During the final moments of their Week 11 matchup, Chicago was teetering on the precipice of ending their 10-game losing streak against the Green Bay Packers. Instead, Green Bay defensive tackle Karl Brooks blocked Chicago’s 46-yard field goal attempt as time expired.
After the 20-19 loss, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that the team would report the game-losing play to the league office for a missed penalty. Eberflus claimed that the Packers “were on our long snapper,” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Matt LaFleur dismissed Matt Eberflus’ complaints about blocked kick
During a press conference on Monday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed Eberflus’ comments regarding the play.
"I've seen a lot of plays where I thought a penalty should've been called, and it doesn’t happen, so I’ll leave it at that,” LaFleur said. “I thought there were multiple plays in that game, it happens. That’s why I never want to leave it in the hands of the officials. You’ve got to stay out of those situations as best you can.”
Eberflus certainly had opportunities to win the game. On Chicago’s last drive, the team still had one timeout to spare with 35 seconds remaining on the clock. Instead of attempting to gain more yardage, Eberflus elected to drain the clock and attempt the 46-yard field goal. Bears kicker Cairo Santos had to kick the ball at a lower trajectory to drive it through the uprights from that distance, and that opened up the possibility of Green Bay swatting the ball down.
The Packers also noticed that Santos tends to kick with a low trajectory in comparison to other kickers. Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia identified the vulnerability in Chicago’s kicking operation while preparing for the game, and Green Bay was able to take advantage by getting a push up the middle.
Unlike the NCAA, the NFL does not provide a set period of time after the snap before the defense can engage with the long snapper. Still, there are rules in place to protect the player snapping the ball on a field goal attempt.
The long snapper must remain uncovered on a field goal attempt in accordance with Rule 9, Section 1, Article 3, Item 2 of the NFL Rulebook.
The rule states that during a field goal attempt, “[a defensive player], who is within one yard of the line of scrimmage, must have his entire body outside the snapper’s shoulder pads” and “cannot push teammates into the offensive formation.”
In addition, Rule 12, Section 2, Article 9-a states that a long snapper is considered a defenseless player while snapping the ball. However, that protection no longer applies “after he has had an opportunity to defend himself or moves downfield.”
That leaves the rule open for some subjectivity, and the officiating crew appears to have deemed that the Bears’ long snapper had enough time to defend himself. Although Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness admit to pushing teammates into the offensive formation, it evidently went unnoticed.
Regardless of whether or not there was a penalty on the play, the late-game blunders have become commonplace for the Bears. Chicago’s four-game losing streak began when they allowed a game-winning Hail Mary against the Washington Commanders in Week 8.
Ultimately, the responsibility falls on the coaching staff. If their game-deciding drives had been well-coached and properly executed, the Bears would be in contention for a playoff spot. Instead, they have a 4-6 record, and Eberflus is coaching for his job rather than for the playoffs.
The Bears will get another chance to end their 11-game losing streak against the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 18.