Matt LaFleur is basically taunting Aaron Rodgers with Robert Saleh praise
By Mark Powell
The New York Jets are a mess. They fired Robert Saleh. They fired Joe Douglas. Owner Woody Johnson could soon be spending time helping the next presidential administration. And even quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't safe.
Speaking of Rodgers, he has struggled mightily in his first season following an achilles injury which caused him to miss the entire 2023 campaign. Rodgers says he's fine – and that's ideal, given more excuses wouldn't work in his favor – but the numbers suggest otherwise. Rodgers is also on the wrong side of 40, and as he stares football mortality in the face, the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback has resorted to begging for one more year, at least.
This is always how it ends. Brett Favre was the same way. Even Tom Brady didn't look like his typical self in his final campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's rare for a quarterback to go out on top. Instead, they're often dragged, both literally and figuratively thanks to the media, myself included.
Matt LaFleur rubs Aaron Rodgers face in the New York Jets failure thanks to Robert Saleh
While Rodgers Jets struggle, two of his former head coaches are working together to conquer the NFC. The Packers may not win the NFC North thanks to the Detroit Lions, but they sure do look like a playoff team. In the past few weeks, Saleh has helped his old friend LaFleur with the offensive gameplan. LaFleur had nothing but kind words for Saleh's prep, and it might not be the end of their professional relationship. The Packers play the 49ers this coming week, and Saleh is their former DC.
"He's doing a great job too," LaFleur said of Saleh. "He always gives us a nugget. I mean, there's plays that come up within discussion that we've been running in games that have been pretty successful, so he's been a great asset."
Rodgers has claimed on multiple occasions that he did not get Saleh fired. If anything, Saleh played a role in Rodgers becoming a Jet in the first place. He believed in Saleh's leadership and the direction of the franchise.
The Jets are poorly-run. They have been since long before Rodgers recent run as QB, and they will be long after. I have confidence in that statement. However, for someone as prideful as the Jets No. 8, watching two of his former coaches succeed in Green Bay cannot be easy.