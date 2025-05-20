Matt Painter has eyes on Purdue's next Zach Edey

The Purdue Boilermakers have found a considerable amount of success under head coach Matt Painter, with five regular season Big Ten championships, two Big Ten tournament titles and a trip to the NCAA championship game during his 20-year tenure. Yet, only once has Painter recruited a top-ranked college basketball class. His ability to find diamonds in the rough has been exceptional, and former two-time Wooden Award winner Zach Edey is a prime example.

The 7-foot-4 big man was ranked 440th overall by 247 Sports in the 2020 class, but Painter saw his value, and it paid off big time. Now, he could have his eyes on their next superstar.

Cherry Creek high school freshman Dylan Betts is getting a lot of attention from college scouts and coaches. At just 15 years old, he towers over his peers by standing 7-foot-2 and has room to grow another inch or two. During a match at the Junior 3Stripes Select Basketball circuit hosted by Adidas, Betts put on a show and dominated the paint. Unsurprisingly, Painter was front and center to get a first-hand account of the young man's skills.

Zach Edey's legacy could help Painter score a huge recruiting win for Purdue

Betts is years away from making his college basketball debut. However, he is already receiving offers from some significant schools before his own sweet 16. Both the Washington Huskies and UNLV Rebels have made offers to him to come play for their program when he is eligible. As the years go on, he is likely to have offers from some of the most prestigious schools in the country. Betts' potential impact on college basketball is through the roof. The competition will be fierce to land him, but Edey's success with the Boilermakers could have a serious impact on his decision.

Some coaches simply don't know how to get most out of extremely tall, lanky athletes like Betts. While you might think they could just walk in and dominate because of their God-given traits, there is a lot more that goes into it than that. Footwork is critical for players of that size, and Betts might be more inclined to head to West Lafayette because he knows Painter had incredible success coaching Edey and helping him reach his maximum potential. Add in that he's now a starter in the NBA for the Memphis Grizzlies making millions, and you can see the incentive.

Purdue's recruiting strategy

Painter has prioritized recruiting talent out of high school, so seeing him watch a freshman prospect years in advance isn't shocking at all. However, his stance on college basketball recruiting has seemingly started to change, at least slightly. Earlier this year, Painter went overseas to recruit 4-star Israeli guard Omer Mayer. He's also opened up a bit about the transfer portal, which he has been reluctant to lean in on as head coach.

Painter's approach to basketball recruiting emphasizes size and skill, as well as someone who aligns their culture and values, much like Edey's unique profile. The Big Ten is a force to be reckoned with, and staying above water has never been more difficult. After taking a step back last year in his absence, Painter is already on the prowl to find his future replacement for Purdue, and Betts might be the perfect fit.