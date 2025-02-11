Matt Patricia receives interest for college gig, and it's not with UNC, Bill Belichick
By Austen Bundy
Matt Patricia has a complicated football reputation to say the least. He's had his greatest success under Bill Belichick when the two partnered to lead the New England Patriots to three Super Bowl titles (XXXIX, XLIX and LI).
However, he's a known pariah in places like Detroit after what was a disappointing tenure (to say the least) as the Lions' head coach from 2018-20. Patricia went 13-29 over the course of nearly three seasons. He returned to Belichick's side in New England as an advisor in 2021 and 2022 before spending 2023 as a defensive assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, after a year without work, Patricia appears to be coming back to the football world. He originally was tied to Belichick's newly growing staff in Chapel Hill with the North Carolina Tar Heels, connected to his former boss as a potential fit on the coaching staff. Defensive coordinator is not available, as that position will be held by Bill's son, Steve. But the eight-time Super Bowl-winning head coach seems to be dragging his feet in filling out those positions.
Patricia could be noticing some hesitancy to reunite and his recent meeting with an unlikely suitor indicates he might not wait around to be courted by Belichick.
Ohio State interviews Matt Patricia for vacant DC job
According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Patricia was in Columbus on Monday to interview with head coach Ryan Day and the reigning College Football Playoff national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. Patricia was reportedly interviewing for the team's newly vacant defensive coordinator position. Jim Knowles, who previously held that job, departed for the same gig at Big Ten rival Penn State in January.
Replacing Knowles would be a tall task for anyone who gets the job. Ohio State boasted the best defense in college football under his tutelage, averaging 254.6 yards-per-game and just 4.19 yards-per-play.
The Buckeyes have been searching high and low for Knowles' replacement, even looking towards Auburn defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin. However, Auburn gave Durkin a pay raise to keep him.
Patricia would have hefty expectations placed on his shoulders. It will remain to be seen whether or not Day gives Patricia the chance to lead the Buckeyes defense. But there is interest. However, we're not sure what the reaction of fans would be if Patricia is the next defensive coordinator, especially considering his less than stellar end in the NFL.