Matt Rhule got the reality check that he and the Nebraska Cornhuskers direly needed
By John Buhler
What is the worst thing you have ever seen in a Runza parking lot? Multiply that by about five, and that was what we got for The Battle of Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. Stupid me picked the Nebraska Cornhuskers to get the win to go bowling, bowling, bowling, bowling... Instead, they came up more limp than Limp Bizkit. Take a look around before you break stuff. Just one of those days...
For as loud, obnoxious and unapologetic as Matt Rhule has been since taking over in Lincoln, Curt Cignetti took his underwear, pulled it over his head, stuffed him into a locker and then lit him on fire with a Cowboy Killer because that is what Coach Cig does! There is only room for one team to crash the Big Ten's College Football Playoff party. It is Hoosier over Husker, and Husker Du going bowling?
Do you remember how bad it was for Rhule in Charlotte? I understand that for David Tepper reasons he ended up failing as the Carolina Panthers head coach. You would have thought failing on the highest of stages would have humbled Rhule, but he was too busy talking about how his wide receivers were going to "murder" the opposition on the field. You lost me, just like y'all lost, 56-7.
This was the necessary humbling building block to help Nebraska return to football glory one day.
Matt Rhule and Nebraska Cornhuskers humbled in Indiana Hooisers loss
True freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola looked more freshman than The Verve Pipe. For the life of me, I cannot remember a stat line like this ever beating an undefeated ranked team on the road: 28-of-44 passing for 234 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He also put it on the ground one and lost it. His 5.3 yards per pass attempt was so incredibly Derek Carr of him, I wish that I was joking.
The reason this loss was so humbling was because it could have just as easily been the best moment in Cornhuskers football in nearly a decade. To achieve bowl eligibility after all they have gone through, I really want it for their loyal and passionate fanbase. Rhule may want to stay in Lincoln long-term, but he tends to leave jobs even sooner than Jim Harbaugh. Will The Great Opportunist be leaving UNL?
Rhule may be the type of head coach who can work anywhere ... in college... However, it serves him to finish what he has started and get Nebraska to 10 wins next season before inevitably bouncing again. Auburn could open up after next season. That would be the type of job Rhule would leave Lincoln for. Nebraska is still going to win around eight games this season, but it all starts with getting No. 6 soon.
Cignetti winning right away at Indiana is proof that he is the far better head coach over Rhule today.