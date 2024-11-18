Matt Rhule is heading toward a disaster at Nebraska, as pets' heads are falling off
By John Buhler
There was a point in time where we actually thought the 2024 Nebraska Cornhuskers could make the College Football Playoff. They were 5-1 with a close loss to a quality Illinois Fighting Illini team. Then, Indiana skull dragged them down to the next level of hell where this struggling program now resides. UNL has lost its last four games and needs to beat either Wisconsin or Iowa to achieve bowl eligibility.
This is, or was, a traditional power. Nebraska was dynastic in the 1990s, but has fallen on hard times ever since leaving the Big 12 for the Big Ten over a decade ago. It cut its recruiting territory in Texas out from underneath team. While going 9-3 under Bo Pelini was not acceptable at the time, Nebraska would do cartwheels in the streets to go 7-6 and win a bowl game with Matt Rhule at the helm now.
Rhule went 5-7 in his first year leading Nebraska. While the defense played hard for him throughout, his unwavering support of Marcus Satterfield on the offensive side of the ball may cost both of them their jobs. Rhule demoted Satterfield in favor of promoting Dana Holgorsen to a larger role on the staff. All the while, Dylan Raiola still slides short as the imitation Patrick Mahomes you have at home.
With two hard games left and Raiola being the most impressionable human ever, is Rhule cooked?
Matt Rhule has to avoid yet another 5-7 season to prevent being fired
This is the second year under Rhule. In college football, that means you go from being terrible to being a bowl team. He did it at Temple, he did it at Baylor, and he should be doing it now at Nebraska. While he does eventually leave for what he thinks is a better job, quarterback play has often been an issue for his teams. Raiola may be five-star manna sent down from the heavens, but he is so flaky.
Raiola may be the son of Cornhuskers legendary center Dominic Raiola, but the kid has never had an original thought in his life. He played for four different high schools, including at Buford in Georgia when he was committed to his second school before flipping to Nebraska. Who was that for? More importantly, who is keeping Satterfield on staff for other than him being buddy-buddy with Rhule?
At the end of the day, Nebraska is simply too talented to not go to a bowl game. I see the Blackshirts playing so hard for defensive coordinator Tony White, yet the offense continues to be moribundly mediocre. This is what can happen when you start a true freshman who thinks he is the next Patrick Mahomes. The fact Holgorsen was not the play-caller entering the year continues to blow my mind.
Overall, I think Troy Dannen would have grounds to fire Rhule after year two should the Huskers finish the season at 5-7 and on a six-game slide. He did not hire him. Trev Alberts did. Maybe that is why Warren Buffett is sitting on an ungodly amount of cash. This is to buy out Rhule by using iPhone money to help fund a pizza party. They are going to bring native son Lane Kiffin back to Nebraska!
To Cincinnati and Nebraska, just because Satterfield sounds like Saturday does not make it their day.