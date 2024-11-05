Matt Rhule is pulling out a secret weapon so that Nebraska Cornhuskers can go bowling
By John Buhler
This is year two under Matt Rhule for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. For those who are unfamiliar, here is what that entails. Whether it has been at Baylor or Temple before that, Rhule's teams usually go from absolutely putrid in year one, to being a bowl team in year two. Nebraska is ahead of schedule having gone 5-7 last year. In year three, that is when his team wins double-digit games just before he leaves.
Through the first half of the season, Nebraska went 5-1 with its only defeat being a close loss to a well-coached and bowl-eligible Illinois team. Nebraska beat traditional rival Colorado back in September. However, since getting skull dragged by Indiana, the Huskers have lost a winnable game vs. Ohio State in The Horseshoe before handing one over to UCLA in Lincoln.
With five-star true freshman Dylan Raiola having hit the proverbial wall, Rhule is not going to mess around any longer. Rather than continue to keep putting his undying faith into Marcus Satterfield for whatever reason, he is bringing in his secret weapon to go bowling. His Ernie McCracken happens to be former Houston and West Virginia head coach and noted Mike Leach disciple in Dana Holgorsen.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday Rhule is adding Holgorsen to the Nebraska staff as an offensive consultant. Thamel added that Holgorsen's role will evolve as the season progresses.
I cannot even begin to tell you how massive this is for Raiola's continued growth and development.
Matt Rhule hires Dana Holgorsen to help Nebraska going bowling again
Holgorsen may have left his dream job at U of H in utter disarray, but the man knows how to move the sticks aerially. His greatest quarterback was Geno Smith at West Virginia way back in the dayl. We also saw D'Eriq King kind of sort of do things in this offense before his college career fizzled out at Miami. The point is Rhule's reliance on Satterfield is to this team's detriment regarding their offense.
Simply put, Raiola's ability to take it up a notch in the Huskers' final three games will determine if Nebraska goes bowling. They are on a bye this week before going to Los Angeles to face USC in what might be a really sad event for the loser. While they have a chance at home vs. rival Wisconsin, it may all come down to Cornucopia at Iowa to end the season. Let's just hope UNL has six wins by then...
To be totally honest, I am pulling for Nebraska down the stretch because their fans deserve to see their beloved team go to a bowl game. It has been a painfully long time since that happened. Their loyalty has never wavered, even in the darkest of times. I don't know if Holgorsen helps the Huskers win their final three games, but I would be so shocked at this point if Nebraska is not going bowling.
All I know is if Nebraska fails to win six games, Satterfield needs to go or Rhule needs to leave, too.