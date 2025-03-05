Matt Shaw gives Cubs fans reason for optimism, but with one big catch

Craig Counsell and the Chicago Cubs may have fallen short in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes this offseason, but the organization has quite a promising young player rising through the system at the hot corner — Matt Shaw.

However, it may be some time before we see him as a consistent day-in and day-out presence within the Cubs lineup.

Chicago is playing the long game with its perceived Opening Day third baseman. The plan seems to be for Counsell to allow Shaw to play every other day, giving the top prospect an off day between appearances.

The Massachusetts native, a 2023 first-round draft selection, has been kept out of Spring Training action due to sustaining an oblique injury during Chicago's first full squad workout. That was until recently. So far, he has participated in two Spring Training games, showcasing his glove and earning his first RBI Tuesday afternoon in the lineup's five hole.

There is no doubt that Shaw is going to be a quality big leaguer. With the franchise shipping out two third basemen this offseason in exchange for Kyle Tucker, the hot corner is wide open for the 23-year-old to grasp. Shaw, who has been credited numerous times for his work ethic, mashed last season in the minors, amassing a .284/.379/.488 slashline across 121 games.

The kid can flat out hit. Man was one of three players within the AA Southern League to collect at least 50 RBI in fewer than 90 games played in 2024. He continued his production at the next level. There was only one Iowa Cub (AAA) last year to tally an OPS upward of .900 in at least 30 contests. That's Shaw.

Sure, it may take some time, but he has the potential to be that middle-of-the-order bat alongside individuals like Seiya Suzuki and Tucker. Don't expect him to rake right out of the gate in the majors, but I would not be shocked if he becomes one of Chicago's most reliable offensive threats come September.

Matt Shaw's oblique injury doesn't look to be much of a setback for the Cubs

“It feels 100%,” Shaw told Elise Menaker after he departed his Catutus League debut Sunday. “It’s one of those things — you’re getting your feet back under you. You have a lot of work to do to get up to 9 innings, but it’s good to be out there and it felt really good.”

Considering Shaw won't appear in consecutive games for some time, there are questions about whether the Maryland product will be traveling to Asia for the upcoming Tokyo Series against the reigning World Series champion, Los Angeles Dodgers. The team is slated to depart the United States after its March 11 contest, leaving little time for Shaw to get substantial reps in Arizona.

It would make much more sense for the club to leave Shaw in the U.S. as he continues to rehab back to the organization's desired level. If the former Worcester Braveheart does not make it to Japan, you'll presumably see veteran Justin Turner or the ex-Miami Marlin Jon Berti at third. It's difficult to see the Cubs attempt to trot out a 40-year-old Turner at third, but as a placeholder, it is an option.