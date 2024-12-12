Why it matters that the Knicks didn't advance in the NBA Cup
In one of the most anticipated NBA Cup matchups, the New York Knicks suffered a crushing defeat against the Atlanta Hawks, exposing glaring issues in their gameplay. After taking a promising 28-22 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Knicks appeared in control, putting all the pressure on the Hawks. Despite letting the first half slip slightly, Karl-Anthony Towns showed his offensive dominance with a double-double by halftime.
However, adjustments Hawks coach Quinn Snyder made during the break worked wonders. Atlanta unleashed a 31-18 third-quarter run, leaving the Knicks scrambling. Unable to recover, New York cut the lead to as little as six points in the fourth quarter but ultimately fell short. The Hawks' stifling defense deserves credit, as they repeatedly found answers to every offensive bucket the Knicks could muster.
No outside help for the Knicks
The defeat wasn’t just a win for Atlanta, who advanced to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the semifinals, but a wake-up call for New York. The loss highlighted a glaring lack of offensive production outside of Jalen Brunson. Brunson, struggling to find consistency in recent games, scored just 14 points on 33 percent shooting. OG Anunoby fared no better, with 13 points on 5-of-17 shooting from the field and an abysmal 1-of-9 from 3-point range. Deuce McBride added little relief off the bench, contributing only five points on 25 percent shooting.
Even though Josh Hart led the team with 21 points, relying on him as the top scorer in such a critical game underscores the Knicks’ larger issues. For a team with numerous offensive options, it’s concerning they couldn’t pull together any substantial help when their primary scorers faltered.
Tom Thibodeau coaching blunders
The coaching decisions of Tom Thibodeau also came under scrutiny. Despite watching his team’s lead erode, Thibodeau hesitated to call timeouts to disrupt Atlanta’s momentum. By halftime, he had used only one timeout, providing little opportunity for the team to regroup or adjust. In the third quarter, he called his second timeout after five minutes, by which point the Hawks had reduced a seven-point Knicks lead to just one possession. A frustrated timeout came after a wide-open layup by Bogdan Bogdanović during a 17-6 Hawks run, but by then, Atlanta had seized control.
Another major issue was Towns’ foul trouble, which kept him on the bench for most of the fourth quarter. Precious Achiuwa was forced to assume center duties, a position where he’s less effective. Achiuwa thrives as a power forward, where he can focus less on defending larger opponents in the paint. With Mitchell Robinson sidelined for at least another month, the Knicks’ interior defense continues to be a weak point. Ariel Hukporti’s recall from the G League provided temporary depth, but Thibodeau’s reluctance to trust Jericho Sims in high-pressure moments was evident. Sims' ongoing struggles with defensive positioning and spacing make him a risky option.
Can they contend?
This loss has raised concerns about the Knicks’ legitimacy as contenders. Their 15-10 record suggests a solid season, but it’s not without alarming trends. Back-to-back losses to the Rockets and Hawks, both games where the Knicks held leads, underscore their inability to close out games. Earlier blowout losses to teams like the Pacers and close calls against struggling squads like the Hornets further highlight their inconsistency.
Even in victories, the Knicks often scrape by, as seen in their narrow escape against the Raptors earlier this week. While their season started with promise, the team’s inability to execute in critical moments raises questions about their long-term competitiveness. Last night’s collapse against Atlanta was not only a missed opportunity but a harsh reminder that significant adjustments are needed to salvage their season.