Matthew Golden already under pressure thanks to Packers’ unforgiving schedule

NFL rookies don't often get time to get comfortable. Week 1 sneaks up quickly, and after that, the pressure is already on. Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden will get no time at all to find his footing, as he'll be expected to contribute in Green Bay immediately... and do it against some stiff competition.

Although the NFL schedule hasn't formally been released yet, all signs point to Green Bay playing the Detroit Lions in Week 1, and the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. Presumably, Golden will get the assignments of each team's best cornerback — Brian Branch of the Lions and Marshon Lattimore of the Commanders. That's what happens when you join a team and immediately become the most dangerous playmaker on the field, which Golden has done after being selected No. 23 overall last month.

Matthew Golden will be expected to contribute immediately

Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are both productive NFL wide receivers, but neither has the ceiling as a true No. 1 option; that's what Green Bay hopes Matthew Golden turns into right off the bat.

We know the talent is there; Golden scored 9 touchdowns and recorded 987 receiving yards last year in his sole season at Texas, and ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. The Packers front office saw enough to make him the team's first wide receiver taken in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002. That's 23 years!

No overarching conclusions should be made about Golden after two weeks in his rookie season, especially going against two Super Bowl contenders off the rip. But that doesn't mean Packers fans can't hope for production immediately from a wide receiver they hope forms an instant connection with quarterback Jordan Love, and one who could finally be the game-breaker this offense is searching for.